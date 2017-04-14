SOPHIA FRANCIS

A beautiful and dynamic young lady of 13 years of age who loves to sing, read, dream about playing the Overwatch the video game, dancing with Grupo Atlantico, and swimming. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but she also considers herself Colombian, since her mother is from Colombia. She is in 7th grade and studies at Holy Cross Academy. She has won awards in both public speaking and poetry recital contests. During the fall she plays soccer, and in the Spring, she likes to swim.

Red Latina wants to share with its readers how the new generations think, being recognized for their simplicity and innocence on how the see the world around them.

What would you like to do when you finish school? How would you like to make your living?

Umm…I’d like to be a writer or a music or Spanish teacher. Of course, I’d like to be an actress or a singer, but that’s almost impossible. (Sophia, if you can dream it, you can do it. You can do whatever you put your mind on with tenacity and dedication…Always is possible).

Which do you think are the main problems of the United States? And if you have some ideas of how to resolve them, please share with us.

I think the most serious problems in the United States are: the way you learn in the school and the immigrants. In school, it’s always the same; children seated, listening to the teacher. Times and attitudes are changing, and the way the new generation is being taught, isn’t really working like it used to. Kids at my school, at least, we don’t pay enough attention to perform the best we can. The immigrants used to be welcomed with open arms! They were a symbol of the diversity and freedom of the United States, and now we’re saying that they can’t enter because there isn’t enough space, or because of another reason I don’t know about. There are millionaires and billionaires that are seating on enough money to give houses to a whole state.

How is your ideal world?

Peace for the whole world, politicians deciding the right things for their nations, and all our technology working without polluting the planet. Everything being cheap would be nice too.

What does happiness mean to you?

Singing and spoiling my dog Sirius Black.