Soulard Mardi Gras Festivities Begin Saturday

St. Louis – Thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of Soulard for one of the biggest parties of the year.
The festivities will kick off with the Mardi Gras Grande Parade beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Police are warning visitors not to drive here because you won’t find parking. Signs are posted everywhere telling you that. Organizers, residents, and businesses said they are excited about this weekend, but it’s not all about just having a good time.
Mack Bradley, president of the Mardi Gras Foundation, said that just like past Mardi Gras events, visitors should expect several street closures, a heavy city police presence, and plenty of no parking signs.
“There’s more than three and a half miles of bike rack that we have to put along the parade route,” he said. “So that both the people watching the parade and people in it are safe during the parade.”
Bradley also explained warnings against how and where you can consume your alcohol.
“No cans, no coolers, no bottles, no backpacks,” he said. “Even if you have a house party in Soulard, don’t walk out your front door with an open can of Bud Light. You have to put everything into an open container, and police will be looking for that.”
Organizers highly recommend that you don’t drive to the event. Metro will be running its shuttle service between the Civic Center Metro Station-just south of Scottrade Center at 14th and Clark in downtown St. Louis-and the Soulard neighborhood-near St. Vincent DePaul Church at Carroll Street between Menard and 10th Streets, near the west end of the footbridge over I-55.
The special Mardi Gras shuttle buses will operate every 10 minutes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and $6 round-trip passes can be purchased on Saturday, February 10 at the Civic Center Station, starting at 9 a.m.
Taxi stands will be active at the same location as the Metro shuttle stop, and also at 1919 South Broadway and 13th and Russell.
Arrive early. You may even want to book a nearby hotel room for Friday and Saturday to eliminate parking hassles and ensure that you are here with time to spare. Several hotels offer shuttles to and from or provide access to taxis. Use the portable restrooms. There are thousands of portable restrooms located throughout the festival zone. The police will ticket you for not using them.
Las fiestas del Mardi Gras en Soulard comienzan el sábado
St. Louis – Se espera que miles de personas llenen las calles de Soulard para una de las mayores fiestas del año.
Las festividades comenzarán con el Gran Desfile del Mardi Gras a partir de las 11 a.m. del sábado.
La policía está advirtiendo a los visitantes que no conduzcan hasta Soulard porque no encontrarán estacionamiento. Los letreros advirtiendo esto están por todas partes. Los organizadores, residentes y negocios dijeron que estaban entusiasmados con este fin de semana, pero no se trata solo de pasar un buen momento.
Mack Bradley, presidente de la Mardi Gras Foundation, dijo que al igual que en los eventos pasados del Mardi Gras, los visitantes deberían esperar varios cierres de calles, una fuerte presencia de la policía de la ciudad y muchos señalamientos con respecto al estacionamiento.
“Hay más de tres millas y media de racks para bicicletas que tenemos que poner a lo largo de la ruta del desfile”, dijo. “Para que tanto la gente que mira el desfile como la gente en él estén a salvo durante el desfile”.
Bradley también explicó las advertencias sobre cómo y dónde se puede consumir alcohol.
“No se permiten latas, hieleras, botellas, ni mochilas”, dijo. “Incluso si tienes una fiesta en Soulard, no salgas por la puerta de tu casa con una lata abierta de Bud Light. Debes poner todo en un contenedor abierto, y la policía estará vigilando esto”.
Los organizadores recomiendan encarecidamente no conducir hasta el evento. El área metropolitana operará su servicio de transporte entre la estación de Civic Center, justo al sur del Scottrade Center en la 14th y Clark en el centro de St. Louis, y el vecindario Soulard, cerca de la Iglesia de St. Vincent DePaul en Carroll Street entre Menard y la 10th, cerca el extremo oeste del puente peatonal sobre la I-55.
Los autobuses especiales para el Mardi Gras operarán cada 10 minutos de las 9 a.m. a las 11 p.m. y los pases de ida y vuelta de $6 se pueden comprar el sábado 10 de febrero en la estación Civic Center, comenzando a las 9 a.m.
Los puestos de taxis estarán activos en la misma ubicación que la parada del transbordador de Metro, y también en 1919 South Broadway y la 13th y Russell.
Llega temprano. Incluso puedes reservar una habitación de hotel cercana para el viernes y el sábado y así evitar los problemas de estacionamiento y asegurarte de que estás aquí con tiempo de sobra. Varios hoteles ofrecen servicios de transporte desde y hacia, o brindan acceso a taxis. Use los baños portátiles. Hay miles de baños portátiles ubicados en toda la zona del festival. La policía te multará si no los usas.