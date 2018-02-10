Soulard Mardi Gras Festivities Begin Saturday

St. Louis – Thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of Soulard for one of the biggest parties of the year.

The festivities will kick off with the Mardi Gras Grande Parade beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police are warning visitors not to drive here because you won’t find parking. Signs are posted everywhere telling you that. Organizers, residents, and businesses said they are excited about this weekend, but it’s not all about just having a good time.

Mack Bradley, president of the Mardi Gras Foundation, said that just like past Mardi Gras events, visitors should expect several street closures, a heavy city police presence, and plenty of no parking signs.

“There’s more than three and a half miles of bike rack that we have to put along the parade route,” he said. “So that both the people watching the parade and people in it are safe during the parade.”

Bradley also explained warnings against how and where you can consume your alcohol.

“No cans, no coolers, no bottles, no backpacks,” he said. “Even if you have a house party in Soulard, don’t walk out your front door with an open can of Bud Light. You have to put everything into an open container, and police will be looking for that.”

Organizers highly recommend that you don’t drive to the event. Metro will be running its shuttle service between the Civic Center Metro Station-just south of Scottrade Center at 14th and Clark in downtown St. Louis-and the Soulard neighborhood-near St. Vincent DePaul Church at Carroll Street between Menard and 10th Streets, near the west end of the footbridge over I-55.

The special Mardi Gras shuttle buses will operate every 10 minutes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and $6 round-trip passes can be purchased on Saturday, February 10 at the Civic Center Station, starting at 9 a.m.

Taxi stands will be active at the same location as the Metro shuttle stop, and also at 1919 South Broadway and 13th and Russell.

Arrive early. You may even want to book a nearby hotel room for Friday and Saturday to eliminate parking hassles and ensure that you are here with time to spare. Several hotels offer shuttles to and from or provide access to taxis. Use the portable restrooms. There are thousands of portable restrooms located throughout the festival zone. The police will ticket you for not using them.