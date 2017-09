South Florida under Hurricane Warning as Storm Approaches U.S. Mainland

South Florida was under a hurricane warning Friday as thousands of people fled north out of harm’s way or hunkered down to try to ride out deadly Hurricane Irma when it comes ashore early Sunday.

The storm, which has killed at least 20 people since roaring out of the open Atlantic, slammed into the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday.

Four deaths were reported in the British Virgin Islands, nine on the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin and St. Barts, four in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and one each on the islands of Anguilla, Barbuda and the Dutch side of St. Martin.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Hurricane Irma had winds of 150 mph, making it a strong Category 4 storm. The center of Irma was located about 405 miles southeast of Miami, moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph toward an expected Florida landfall early Sunday. Hurricane conditions are expected over southern Florida beginning Saturday night.

The current tracking shows the storm’s eye splitting Florida as it moves northward up the state just west of the Miami metropolitan area, with a population of 6 million. The storm is also expected to slam into Georgia and North Carolina.

Based on the size and intensity of Hurricane Irma and its forecast track through Florida and up I-75 to Atlanta, “are we contemplating a trillion-dollar disaster?” tweeted meteorologist Ryan Maue Thursday evening.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for most of south Florida, all the way from Jupiter Inlet on the Atlantic side around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach on the Gulf coast. The warning also includes the Florida Keys and Lake Okeechobee.

Evacuation orders for Miami-Dade cover some 680,000 people, including all mobile-home residents and those living in the most threatened, low-lying areas, such as barrier islands.

Up the coast, in northeast Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation for key coastal and low-lying areas and for mobile homes.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered all public schools, colleges and universities closed through Monday. The governor told residents not to become complacent.