Southwest Airlines Sale Offers Round Trips for Less than $100

St. Louis, MO. October 10 — Southwest Airlines is offering one-way fares as low as $49 during a 72-hour sale. The deals start Tuesday and is for flights on certain dates and includes restrictions, including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.
Travel in the U.S. is valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14. Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 7, and Jan. 16 to March 1. Low fares for international travel is available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, and Jan. 10 to March 2.
There are $79 one-way flights to Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Burbank, California; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Nashville, Tennessee; Ontario, California; Seattle; Spokane, Washington; and St. Louis.
See all of the destinations here
From St. Louis, MO:
- to Atlanta, GA – one-way starting at $78- or 4,272 pts
- to Austin, TX – one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Baltimore/Washington, MD one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Boston Logan, MA – one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Chicago (Midway), IL – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Cleveland, OH – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Columbus, OH – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Dallas (Love Field), TX – one-way starting at $79 or 4,339 pts
- to Denver, CO – one-way starting at $79 or 4,339 pts
- to Des Moines, IA one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Detroit, MI – one-way starting at $79 or 4,339 pts
- to Ft. Myers, FL – one-way starting at $127 or 7,554 pts
- to Houston (Hobby), TX – one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Kansas City, MO – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Las Vegas, NV – one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Little Rock, AR – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Los Angeles, CA – one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Nashville, TN one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to New Orleans, LA one-way starting at $79 or 4,339 pts
- to New York/Newark, NJ one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to New York (LaGuardia), NY one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Oakland, CA one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Oklahoma City, OK one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Omaha, NE one-way starting at $49 or 2,296 pts
- to Philadelphia, PA one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Phoenix, AZ one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Portland, OR one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Raleigh/Durham, NC one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to San Antonio, TX one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to San Diego, CA one-way starting at $127 or 7,554 pts
- to San Francisco, CA one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Seattle/Tacoma, WA one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Tampa, FL one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Tulsa, OK one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Washington (Reagan National), DC one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Wichita, KS one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
Venta de oferta de Southwest Airlines ofrece viajes de ida y vuelta por menos de $ 100
St. Louis, MO. 10 de octubre – Southwest Airlines está ofreciendo tarifas de ida tan bajas como $49 durante una venta de 72 horas. Las ofertas comienzan el martes y son para vuelos en ciertas fechas e incluyen restricciones, incluyendo no viajar los viernes ni los domingos.
Los viajes dentro de los Estados Unidos son válidos desde el 31 de octubre hasta el 19 de diciembre y del 3 de enero al 14 de febrero. Los boletos para los que viajan desde San Juan, Puerto Rico, son válidos desde el 31 de octubre hasta el 7 de diciembre y del 16 de enero al 1 de marzo. También hay tarifas bajas para viajes internacionales del 31 de octubre al 13 de diciembre y del 10 de enero al 2 de marzo.
Hay vuelos de ida de $79 a Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Burbank, California; Indianápolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Los Ángeles; Minneapolis-St. Pablo; Nashville, Tennessee; Ontario, California; Seattle; Spokane, Washington; y St. Louis.
De St. Louis, MO:
- a Austin, TX – de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a Baltimore/Washington, MD de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a Boston Logan, MA – de ida desde $129 o 7,688 pts
- a Chicago (Midway), IL – de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Cleveland, OH – de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Columbus, OH – de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Dallas (Love Field), TX – de ida desde $79 o 4,339 pts
- a Denver, CO – de ida desde $79 o 4,339 pts
- a Des Moines, IA de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Detroit, MI – de ida desde $79 o 4,339 pts
- a Ft. Myers, FL – de ida desde $127 o 7,554 pts
- a Houston (Hobby), TX – de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a Kansas City, MO – de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Las Vegas, NV – de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a Little Rock, AR – de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Los Ángeles, CA – de ida desde $129 o 7,688 pts
- a Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Nashville, TN de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a New Orleans, LA de ida desde $79 o 4,339 pts
- a New York/Newark, NJ de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a New York (LaGuardia), NY de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a Oakland, CA de ida desde $129 o 7,688 pts
- a Oklahoma City, OK de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Omaha, NE de ida desde $49 o 2,296 pts
- a Philadelphia, PA de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a Phoenix, AZ de ida desde $129 o 7,688 pts
- a Portland, OR de ida desde $129 o 7,688 pts
- a Raleigh/Durham, NC de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a San Antonio, TX de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a San Diego, CA de ida desde $127 o 7,554 pts
- a San Francisco, CA de ida desde $129 o 7,688 pts
- a Seattle/Tacoma, WA de ida desde $129 or 7,688 pts
- a Tampa, FL de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a Tulsa, OK de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts
- a Washington (Reagan National), DC de ida desde $99 o 5,679 pts
- a Wichita, KS de ida desde $49 o 2,330 pts