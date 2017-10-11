Wednesday , October 11 2017
Southwest Airlines Sale Offers Round Trips for Less than $100

St. Louis, MO. October 10 — Southwest Airlines is offering one-way fares as low as $49 during a 72-hour sale. The deals start Tuesday and is for flights on certain dates and includes restrictions, including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.

Travel in the U.S. is valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14. Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 7, and Jan. 16 to March 1. Low fares for international travel is available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, and Jan. 10 to March 2.

There are $79 one-way flights to Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Burbank, California; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Nashville, Tennessee; Ontario, California; Seattle; Spokane, Washington; and St. Louis.

See all of the destinations here

From St. Louis, MO:

 

 

                                                              


 Venta de oferta de Southwest Airlines ofrece viajes de ida y vuelta por menos de $ 100

 

 

St. Louis, MO. 10 de octubre – Southwest Airlines está ofreciendo tarifas de ida tan bajas como $49 durante una venta de 72 horas. Las ofertas comienzan el martes y son para vuelos en ciertas fechas e incluyen restricciones, incluyendo no viajar los viernes ni los domingos.

Los viajes dentro de los Estados Unidos son válidos desde el 31 de octubre hasta el 19 de diciembre y del 3 de enero al 14 de febrero. Los boletos para los que viajan desde San Juan, Puerto Rico, son válidos desde el 31 de octubre hasta el 7 de diciembre y del 16 de enero al 1 de marzo. También hay tarifas bajas para viajes internacionales del 31 de octubre al 13 de diciembre y del 10 de enero al 2 de marzo.

Hay vuelos de ida de $79 a Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Burbank, California; Indianápolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Los Ángeles; Minneapolis-St. Pablo; Nashville, Tennessee; Ontario, California; Seattle; Spokane, Washington; y St. Louis.

Ver todos los destinos aquí

De St. Louis, MO:

 

 

                                                              


 

