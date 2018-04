Southwest pilot lands plane safely after engine fails

After a Southwest Airlines flight that departed from New York with 149 passengers suffered an engine failure that broke open a plane window, pilot Tammie Jo Shults remained calm and landed the plane safely in an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

The plane bound for Dallas suffered from a malfunction 20 minutes after departing, and debris from a hole in the aircraft hit a female passenger, killing her instantly. She has been identified as 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan, from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her body was being sucked into the hole, and nearby passengers scrambled to retrieve her body while the rest of the passengers sent goodbye texts to loved ones and covered their faces with oxygen masks.

But not Shults. The former Navy fighter pilot has been praised for her “nerves of steel”. “We have part of the aircraft missing,” she was heard calmly telling air traffic controllers in audio transmissions reporting the aircraft’s engine failure. “We’re going to need to slow down a bit.”

“Could you have medical meet us there on the runway, as well?” Shults requested. “We’ve got injured passengers.” Seven passengers were reported with minor injuries.

“Most of us, when that engine blew, I think we were pretty much going, ‘Well, this might just be it,’” said passenger Peggy Phillips, a retired nurse from Brandon, Texas. “To get us down with no hydraulics and a blown engine and land us safely is nothing short of miraculous to me. She’s a hero, for sure.”

What could have ended in catastrophe was averted by Shults’ collectedness and expertise. Her incredible feat has been instantly compared to that of Captain Sully, when he managed to land an aircraft on the Hudson River after an engine failure.

Shults, 56, is a 1983 graduate of MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, who majored in biology and agribusiness, said Carol Best, a spokeswoman for the university. Shults became one of the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. military. The Navy confirmed that she was among the first female pilots to transition to tactical aircraft after completing flight training in Pensacola, Florida.

After the emergency landing, Shults walked down the aisle and checked in on passengers, travelers said. They also mentioned that everyone in the plane started clapping and people hugged each other. “There was a lot of hugging,” said 34-year-old Matt Tranchin, from Dallas. “I personally hugged the pilot. I think just relief – relief that we get to live for another day.”

The plane’s only victim, Jennifer Riordan, was a well-known leader and altruist, who was making her way home to Albuquerque. She worked for Wells-Fargo. “This is a tremendous and tragic loss for Jennifer’s family and many others throughout our city,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller in a statement.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao extended her sympathies to Riordan’s family and congratulated the pilots for their timely actions. “I commend the pilots who safely landed the aircraft, and the crew and fellow passengers who provided support and care for the injured, preventing what could have been far worse.”