Southwest to Add Daily Flights to Cancun in March

St. Louis, MO. July 28 – Southwest Airlines will begin daily flights to Cancun from St. Louis next March, St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials announced Thursday.

That’s an upgrade over once-a-week flights to the Mexican resort city that Southwest previously had said would begin Nov. 11.

“To see an expansion of service before the very first flight shows that ticket sales are strong for Cancun,” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

“We also know that St. Louis will become a great connection point for other Southwest markets for this new international service to Mexico.”

Frontier Airlines already offers daily flights from Lambert to Cancun.

Lambert on Thursday said Southwest’s spring 2018 schedule also will include some additional flights to other locations but details have yet to be announced.

Southwest, which is Lambert’s dominant carrier, last month began using three additional gates in the airport’s Terminal 2, increasing its capacity to 17 gates.