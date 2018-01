Special Needs Student Dies After Being Attacked in Classroom

Washington — A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital nearly three weeks after the incident.

News outlets cite a Metropolitan Police Department report that says the Ballou High School student was struck several times in the face and body by three people after he denied them the use of his cellphone Jan. 10. Police classified the case as “simple assault,” typically a misdemeanor.

Police didn’t identify the student, who died Monday, but his mother, Rashonda Smith, identified him as Joevon Smith-Patterson to The Washington Post. She said he was in a special-needs program.

The family told WJLA the boy was hospitalized and treated for a blood clot in his head. He remained in the hospital until he died.

No arrests have been made.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday will determine whether the attack led to his death.

Two other Ballou students have died this academic year. A recent report found a pattern of allowing Ballou students to graduate with extreme absences.