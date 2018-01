Spike in Flu Cases Across the Bi-State

Creve Coeur, Mo. – Doctor’s offices and emergency departments across the St. Louis area are seeing an increase in flu cases.

Dr. Ann Marie Hennessey, with Mercy Clinic Pediatrics, said she has seen a spike in flu cases in her office in the last few weeks.

While most people recover, the flu can lead to complications, mostly among young children and the elderly.

“It’s often that they start with the flu and they develop a secondary infection that can cause pneumonia and serious illness,” Dr. Hennessey said. Dr. Hennessey said there are symptoms people should watch for: difficulty breathing, lack of appetite, listlessness and severe muscle pain.

