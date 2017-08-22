St. Clair, ‘Ground Zero’ for the Eclipse, is ready for what’s to come

St. Clair, MO. August 21 – It’s being called “Ground Zero” for total eclipse viewing in the St. Louis area. The small town of St. Clair, Missouri is right on the path of totality. And people from across the country are already there for a busy weekend.
A small community that’s tough to even find on a map, is now the place to be because of the eclipse.
“Overall we are just excited,” Travis Dieker, city administrator of St. Clair said. “It brings something to our community. It brings people from other states and other countries.”
And for many, there is no other place she will rather be.
St. Clair has 10 viewing areas for people to view the total eclipse.
St. Clair, la ‘Zona cero’ para el eclipse, está listo para lo que está por venir
St. Clair, MO. 21 de agosto – Se llama la “Zona cero” para ver el eclipse total en el área de St. Louis. La pequeña ciudad de St. Clair, Missouri está justo en la trayectoria de la totalidad. Y la gente de todo el país ya está allí para un fin de semana ocupado.
Una pequeña comunidad que es difícil de encontrar en un mapa, ahora es EL lugar por el eclipse.
“En general estamos muy emocionados”, dijo Travis Dieker, administrador de la ciudad de St. Clair. “Trae algo a nuestra comunidad, trae gente de otros estados y de otros países”.
Y para muchos, no hay otro lugar en que prefieran estar.
St. Clair tiene 10 áreas de visualización para que la gente vea el eclipse total.