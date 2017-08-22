St. Clair, ‘Ground Zero’ for the Eclipse, is ready for what’s to come

St. Clair, MO. August 21 – It’s being called “Ground Zero” for total eclipse viewing in the St. Louis area. The small town of St. Clair, Missouri is right on the path of totality. And people from across the country are already there for a busy weekend.

A small community that’s tough to even find on a map, is now the place to be because of the eclipse.

“Overall we are just excited,” Travis Dieker, city administrator of St. Clair said. “It brings something to our community. It brings people from other states and other countries.”

And for many, there is no other place she will rather be.

St. Clair has 10 viewing areas for people to view the total eclipse.