St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Host National Walk/Run Series

Drew Barrymore joins nationwide movement in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is calling upon people across the country to unite under the shared goal to end childhood cancer.
St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Helping to raise awareness for the mission is St. Jude ambassador Drew Barrymore.
“St. Jude, it’s just an unparalleled place,” said Barrymore. “They don’t charge families, and they take all the burdens and worry of daily life off the table for them.”
Since it opened its doors more than 50 years ago, treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.
“While there is much to celebrate in terms of the progress St. Jude has made in the fight against childhood cancer, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease in U.S. children today and we must keep up the fight until no child dies from cancer,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We appreciate Drew Barrymore being our St. Jude ambassador and are thankful for our partners and the tens of thousands of supporters who are raising awareness and support our lifesaving mission through the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer nationwide.”
The St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will take place on Sept. 16 and 23, in 63 cities across the country, St. Louis Missouri included. Individuals can register to participate in this family friendly event that raises funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Individuals can also get involved this September by donating to walk/run participants or volunteering at one of the events. Learn more or find a St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer in your area by visiting stjude.org/together.
This year, more than 50 national partners are supporting St. Jude through various Childhood Cancer Awareness Month activities throughout the month of September. Partners include Kmart, Carnival Cruise Line, PayPal, Varsity Brands, Lancôme, CBS Sports, Brizo, Party City, Publishers Clearing House, Touchdowns against Cancer, Coton Colors, BurgerFi, Smartwater, LINE-X, Blo Blow Dry Bar and Smocked Auctions. National Series Sponsors of the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer events include Target, Thrivent Mutual Funds and American Airlines. Chili’s Grill and Bar has committed to be our first Platinum national team, and our Gold national teams are Tri Delta, New York & Company, Brooks Brothers, Domino’s, Cox Automotive, Westfield, DXL Group, Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® llevará a cabo la serie nacional de su caminata/carrera
Drew Barrymore se suma al movimiento nacional en reconocimiento por el Mes de Concientización del Cáncer Infantil
Septiembre es el Mes de Concientización del Cáncer Infantil y St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® está invitando a las personas de todo el país a que se unan con el mismo objetivo de terminar con el cáncer infantil.
St. Jude lidera los esfuerzos para entender, tratar y vencer el cáncer infantil y otras enfermedades terminales a nivel mundial. Drew Barrymore, embajadora de St. Jude, ayudará a generar conciencia sobre la misión del hospital.
“St. Jude es un lugar sin igual”, afirmó Barrymore. “No les cobran a las familias, y se encargan de quitarles todas las responsabilidades y preocupaciones de su vida diaria”.
Desde su fundación hace más de 50 años, los tratamientos desarrollados en St. Jude han ayudado a incrementar la tasa de supervivencia del cáncer infantil de un 20% a más de un 80%, y St. Jude no descansará hasta que ningún niño muera a causa del cáncer.
“Si bien hay mucho que celebrar por los avances que St. Jude ha logrado en la lucha contra el cáncer infantil, hoy en día el cáncer sigue siendo la principal causa de muerte por enfermedad entre los niños estadounidenses”, afirmó Richard Shadyac Jr., Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de ALSAC, la organización de recaudación de fondos y concientización de St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Estamos agradecidos por contar con el apoyo de Drew Barrymore, de nuestros socios y de las decenas de miles de personas y entidades que colaboran generando conciencia y recaudando fondos para el hospital a través del evento nacional Caminata/Carrera de St. Jude contra el Cáncer Infantil“.
La Caminata/Carrera de St. Jude contra el Cáncer Infantil se llevará a cabo el 16 y 23 de septiembre, en 63 ciudades del país, incluyendo St. Louis, Missouri. Las personas pueden inscribirse para participar en este evento familiar dedicado a recaudar fondos para apoyar la misión de St. Jude de salvar vidas. Eventos como éste ayudan a asegurar que las familias nunca reciban una factura de St. Jude por su tratamiento, transporte, hospedaje ni alimentación – porque la única preocupación de las familias debe ser ayudar a sus hijos a vivir.
Las personas también pueden participar este mes de septiembre haciendo donaciones a los participantes de la caminata/carrera u ofreciéndose como voluntarios en uno de los eventos. Visite stjude.org/juntos para obtener más detalles o para encontrar una Caminata/Carrera de St. Jude contra el Cáncer Infantil en su área.
Este año, más de 50 socios nacionales apoyarán a St. Jude a través de varias campañas del Mes de Concientización del Cáncer Infantil durante todo el mes de septiembre. Los socios incluyen Kmart, Carnival Cruise Line, PayPal, Varsity Brands, Lancôme, CBS Sports, Brizo, Party City, Publishers Clearing House, Touchdowns Against Cancer, Coton Colors, BurgerFi, Smartwater, LINE-X, Blo Blow Dry Bar y Smocked Auctions. Los patrocinadores de la serie nacional de la Caminata/Carrera de St. Jude contra el Cáncer Infantil incluyen Target, Thrivent Mutual Funds y American Airlines. Chili’s Grill and Bar se ha comprometido a ser nuestro primer equipo nacional a nivel Platino, mientras que los equipos de nivel Oro son Tri Delta, New York & Company, Brooks Brothers, Domino’s, Cox Automotive, Westfield, DXL Group, Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.