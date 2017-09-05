St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Host National Walk/Run Series

Drew Barrymore joins nationwide movement in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is calling upon people across the country to unite under the shared goal to end childhood cancer.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Helping to raise awareness for the mission is St. Jude ambassador Drew Barrymore.

“St. Jude, it’s just an unparalleled place,” said Barrymore. “They don’t charge families, and they take all the burdens and worry of daily life off the table for them.”

Since it opened its doors more than 50 years ago, treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

“While there is much to celebrate in terms of the progress St. Jude has made in the fight against childhood cancer, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease in U.S. children today and we must keep up the fight until no child dies from cancer,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We appreciate Drew Barrymore being our St. Jude ambassador and are thankful for our partners and the tens of thousands of supporters who are raising awareness and support our lifesaving mission through the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer nationwide.”

The St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will take place on Sept. 16 and 23, in 63 cities across the country, St. Louis Missouri included. Individuals can register to participate in this family friendly event that raises funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Individuals can also get involved this September by donating to walk/run participants or volunteering at one of the events. Learn more or find a St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer in your area by visiting stjude.org/together.

This year, more than 50 national partners are supporting St. Jude through various Childhood Cancer Awareness Month activities throughout the month of September. Partners include Kmart, Carnival Cruise Line, PayPal, Varsity Brands, Lancôme, CBS Sports, Brizo, Party City, Publishers Clearing House, Touchdowns against Cancer, Coton Colors, BurgerFi, Smartwater, LINE-X, Blo Blow Dry Bar and Smocked Auctions. National Series Sponsors of the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer events include Target, Thrivent Mutual Funds and American Airlines. Chili’s Grill and Bar has committed to be our first Platinum national team, and our Gold national teams are Tri Delta, New York & Company, Brooks Brothers, Domino’s, Cox Automotive, Westfield, DXL Group, Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.