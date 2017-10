St. Louis among Best Baseball Cities

St. Louis took the second spot in a study by WalletHub. No surprise here. St. Louis made the list of “best baseball cities.”

WalletHub looked at 31 key indicators of baseball fan-friendliness. They range from performance level of team(s) to average ticket price per game to stadium accessibility.

St. Louis came in the overall second spot, however St. Louis’ MLB rank was No. 1.

Overall, New York took the top spot.