St. Louis and the United States remember Martin Luther King on 50th anniversary of his death

On the evening of April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King was shot and killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39 years old. His death rocked the country and the entire world. He has since been immortalized by the work of civil rights leaders, politicians and artists. Today, on the 50th anniversary of his death, he will be again remembered in a bell-ringing ceremony in St. Louis and across the United States.
In the St. Louis region, the bells will ring 39 times –one for every year of his life– at the Missouri History Museum, in Forest Park. The bells will first ring in Memphis, at the National Civil Rights Museum, at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, Central Time, and then throughout the city of Memphis at 6:03 p.m. The country will follow a few minutes later. The program at the Missouri History Museum begins at 5:30 p.m. The museum will broadcast the ceremony live on Facebook.
The legacy of Dr. King is still very palpable today. Many leaders consider him one of their most important inspirations, and his death was seen around the world as a step backwards for America and for the world in general. The British newspaper the Guardian famously wrote that, “with his assassination, America has moved one step nearer to chaos, and one step farther from community.” Today, as we commemorate him, we can all look at the fights that we are fighting in the world and the country right now, and find inspiration and thrust in order to move forward and bring humanity closer to peace and harmony.
St. Louis y los Estados Unidos recuerdan a Martin Luther King en el 50 aniversario de su muerte
En la noche del 4 de abril de 1968, Martin Luther King fue muerto a tiros en el balcón del Motel Lorraine en Memphis, Tennessee. Tenía 39 años. Su muerte sacudió al país y al mundo entero. Desde entonces, ha sido inmortalizado por el trabajo de líderes de derechos civiles, políticos y artistas. Hoy, en el 50 aniversario de su muerte, volverá a ser recordado en una ceremonia de campanas en St. Louis y en todo Estados Unidos.
En la región de St. Louis, las campanas sonarán 39 veces, una por cada año de su vida, en el Missouri History Museum, en Forest Park. Las campanas sonarán primero en Memphis, en el Museo Nacional de Derechos Civiles, a las 6:01 p.m. del miércoles, hora central, y luego en toda la ciudad de Memphis a las 6:03 p.m. El país seguirá unos minutos más tarde. El programa en el Museo de Historia de Missouri comenzará a las 5:30 p.m. El museo transmitirá la ceremonia en vivo en Facebook.
El legado del Dr. King todavía es muy palpable hoy. Muchos líderes lo consideran una de sus inspiraciones más importantes, y su muerte se vio en todo el mundo como un paso atrás para Estados Unidos y para el mundo en general. El diario británico The Guardian escribió que, “con su asesinato, Estados Unidos se ha acercado un paso más al caos, y un paso más lejos de la comunidad”. Hoy, al conmemorarlo, todos podemos ver las luchas actuales en el mundo y el país en este momento, y encontrar inspiración y empuje para avanzar y acercar a la humanidad a la paz y la armonía.