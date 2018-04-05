St. Louis and the United States remember Martin Luther King on 50th anniversary of his death

On the evening of April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King was shot and killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39 years old. His death rocked the country and the entire world. He has since been immortalized by the work of civil rights leaders, politicians and artists. Today, on the 50th anniversary of his death, he will be again remembered in a bell-ringing ceremony in St. Louis and across the United States.

In the St. Louis region, the bells will ring 39 times –one for every year of his life– at the Missouri History Museum, in Forest Park. The bells will first ring in Memphis, at the National Civil Rights Museum, at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, Central Time, and then throughout the city of Memphis at 6:03 p.m. The country will follow a few minutes later. The program at the Missouri History Museum begins at 5:30 p.m. The museum will broadcast the ceremony live on Facebook.

The legacy of Dr. King is still very palpable today. Many leaders consider him one of their most important inspirations, and his death was seen around the world as a step backwards for America and for the world in general. The British newspaper the Guardian famously wrote that, “with his assassination, America has moved one step nearer to chaos, and one step farther from community.” Today, as we commemorate him, we can all look at the fights that we are fighting in the world and the country right now, and find inspiration and thrust in order to move forward and bring humanity closer to peace and harmony.