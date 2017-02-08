St. Louis-area doctor accused of sexual assaults
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) _ A suburban St. Louis doctor is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients in his office.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Howard Orson Setzer of Webster Groves is charged with attempted sodomy, a felony, and second-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor.
The crimes allegedly occurred at Setzer’s office at the medical building at Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon. Court records say that two women complained that Setzer pulled down their pants and touched their buttocks without permission.
Setzer’s attorney was out of the office Tuesday and unavailable for comment.
Médico de St. Louis acusado de agresión sexual
O’FALLON, Mo. Un médico de los suburbios de St. Louis enfrenta cargos por presuntamente agredir sexualmente a dos pacientes en su oficina.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informó que Howard Orson Setzer, de 39 años de edad, de Webster Groves, está acusado de intento de sodomía, delito grave y agresión sexual de segundo grado, por un delito menor.
Los crímenes supuestamente ocurrieron en la oficina de Setzer en el edificio médico en el Progress West Hospital en O’Fallon. Los registros judiciales dicen que dos mujeres se quejaron de que Setzer se bajó los pantalones y tocó sus nalgas sin permiso.
El abogado de Setzer estaba fuera de la oficina el martes y no estaba disponible para hacer comentarios.