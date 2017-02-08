St. Louis-area doctor accused of sexual assaults

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) _ A suburban St. Louis doctor is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients in his office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Howard Orson Setzer of Webster Groves is charged with attempted sodomy, a felony, and second-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor.

The crimes allegedly occurred at Setzer’s office at the medical building at Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon. Court records say that two women complained that Setzer pulled down their pants and touched their buttocks without permission.

Setzer’s attorney was out of the office Tuesday and unavailable for comment.