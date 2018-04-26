St. Louis area Shop ‘n Save stores to be sold

It was announced on Tuesday that SuperValu, the company that owns the grocery store chain Shop ’n Save, will be putting the brand’s stores up for sale, including those in the St. Louis region. It will also sell its stores on the East Coast, branded Shop ’n Save East.
Workers at the stores in the St. Louis region are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, with offices at locals 655, 881 and 88. They have released the following statement:
“Announcements impacting this many hard-working families are always concerning. It’s times like these that men and women working for this company need their union family the most. Locals 655, 881 and 88 are committed to protecting the good union jobs at Shop ’n Save. We will remain in close contact with Supervalu as well as any future employer to ensure the promise that unions make to all workers: a better life for them and their families.”
Shop ’n Save has seen its stock market value dip over the last few years. F&D Reports, a market research firm, says the Shop ’n Save market share went from 15.2 percent in 2016 to 12.6 percent in 2018. Schnucks Markets remains the top grocer in St. Louis, with 29.2 percent of the market.
Tiendas de Shop ‘n Save del área de St. Louis serán vendidas
Se anunció el martes que SuperValu, la compañía propietaria de la cadena de supermercados Shop ‘n Save, pondrá a la venta las tiendas de la marca, incluidas las de la región de St. Louis. También venderá sus tiendas en la costa este, Shop ‘n Save East.
Los trabajadores en las tiendas de la región de St. Louis están representados por el Sindicato de Trabajadores de Alimentos y Comercios de los Estados Unidos, con oficinas en los locales 655, 881 y 88. Han publicado la siguiente declaración:
“Los avisos que impactan a muchas familias trabajadoras son siempre preocupantes. En tiempos como estos, los hombres y mujeres que trabajan para esta empresa necesitan más a su familia sindical. Los locales 655, 881 y 88 se comprometen a proteger los buenos trabajos sindicalizados en Shop ‘n Save. Seguiremos en contacto directo con Supervalu y con cualquier empleador futuro para garantizar la promesa que los sindicatos le hacen a todos los trabajadores: una vida mejor para ellos y sus familias”.
Shop ‘n Save ha visto un descenso en el valor bursátil durante los últimos años. F & D Reports, una firma de investigación de mercado, dice que la cuota de mercado de Shop ‘n Save pasó del 15.2 por ciento en 2016 al 12.6 por ciento en 2018. Schnucks Markets sigue siendo la principal cadena de supermercados en St. Louis, con el 29.2 por ciento del mercado.