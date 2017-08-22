St. Louis Area Will Have a Second Opportunity to See an Eclipse in 2024

St. Louis, MO. August 21 – Did you enjoy the Total Solar Eclipse or do you wish you had traveled to get a better view? Well the St. Louis area will get a second chance to do it bigger or do it right in 2024 when another eclipse comes through the Midwest.
On April 8, 2024, the shadow of the moon will once again completely block out the sun across the U.S., but this time it will stretch from Texas up through Maine. Some towns that had a perfect view for this year’s eclipse, like Carbondale, Illinois and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will again be in the path of totality
El área de St. Louis tendrá una segunda oportunidad para ver un eclipse en 2024
St. Louis, MO. 21 de agosto – ¿Disfrutó el Eclipse Solar Total o desea haber viajado para tener una mejor vista? Bueno, el área de St. Louis tendrá una segunda oportunidad para hacerlo más grande o hacerlo bien en 2024 cuando otro eclipse aparezca por el medio oeste.
El 8 de abril de 2024 la sombra de la luna una vez más bloqueará completamente el sol a través de los Estados Unidos, pero esta vez se extenderá desde Texas hasta Maine. Algunos pueblos que tuvieron una visión perfecta para el eclipse de este año, como Carbondale, Illinois y Cape Girardeau, Missouri, estarán nuevamente en el camino de la totalidad.