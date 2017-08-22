St. Louis Area Will Have a Second Opportunity to See an Eclipse in 2024

St. Louis, MO. August 21 – Did you enjoy the Total Solar Eclipse or do you wish you had traveled to get a better view? Well the St. Louis area will get a second chance to do it bigger or do it right in 2024 when another eclipse comes through the Midwest.

On April 8, 2024, the shadow of the moon will once again completely block out the sun across the U.S., but this time it will stretch from Texas up through Maine. Some towns that had a perfect view for this year’s eclipse, like Carbondale, Illinois and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will again be in the path of totality