St. Louis artist designs exclusive Cardinals beer can

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 24. Next week Adam Koon’s artwork will fill refrigerators across St. Louis. Koon, 26, was selected by Anheuser-Busch to design an original Budweiser can to help celebrate the return of baseball.

Koon moved to St. Louis from Ohio three years ago and he admitted he couldn’t believe the offer from Anheuser-Busch.

“It didn’t seem or feel right, but once I saw the materials and read the contract, it was a real thing that was going to be on the can,” Koon said Wednesday to local media outlets.

The cans go on sale locally Monday and will be available opening day at Busch Stadium. But it’s for a limited time only.