St. Louis-Based Baseball Agent Fired, Accused of Filming Players While They Showered at His Home

A St. Louis-based agent who allegedly filmed his clients with a hidden camera was suspended by the Major League Baseball Players’ Association and fired by his agency, according to multiple reports.
Jason Wood was fired by Career Sports Entertainment and will be investigated by the MLBPA, according to Yahoo Sports.
FanRagSports, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, reported that the union is investigating Wood for allegedly filming clients while they used his shower.
“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry,” agency president Danny Martoe said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “We take pride in working with people who represent those values. It’s unfortunate that CSE aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”
Wood represented Jake Odorizzi, David Phelps and Cody Asche who are all from the St. Louis area.
Wood played baseball at Granite City High School and St. Louis University.
Agente de béisbol en St. Louis es despedido y acusado de filmar a jugadores mientras se duchaban en su casa
Un agente de St. Louis que presuntamente filmó a sus clientes con una cámara escondida fue suspendido por la Asociación de Jugadores de Béisbol de las Grandes Ligas y despedido por su agencia, según varios informes.
Jason Wood fue despedido por Career Sports Entertainment y será investigado por la MLBPA, según Yahoo Sports.
FanRag Sports, citando a varias personas familiarizadas con el asunto, informó que el sindicato está investigando a Wood por presuntamente filmar clientes mientras usaban su ducha.
“Durante más de 32 años, CSE Talent se ha enorgullecido de nuestros estándares morales y éticos y se ha forjado una sólida reputación dentro de la industria”, dijo el presidente de la agencia, Danny Martoe, en un comunicado a Yahoo Sports. “Nos enorgullece trabajar con personas que representan esos valores. Es desafortunado que CSE se haya alineado con alguien que no respetó estos mismos estándares y, por lo tanto, decidimos terminar nuestra relación laboral con Wood”.
Wood representó a Jake Odorizzi, David Phelps y Cody Asche, todos del área de St. Louis.
Wood jugó béisbol en la Granite City High School y la Universidad de St. Louis.