St. Louis-Based Baseball Agent Fired, Accused of Filming Players While They Showered at His Home

A St. Louis-based agent who allegedly filmed his clients with a hidden camera was suspended by the Major League Baseball Players’ Association and fired by his agency, according to multiple reports.

Jason Wood was fired by Career Sports Entertainment and will be investigated by the MLBPA, according to Yahoo Sports.

FanRagSports, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, reported that the union is investigating Wood for allegedly filming clients while they used his shower.

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry,” agency president Danny Martoe said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “We take pride in working with people who represent those values. It’s unfortunate that CSE aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

Wood represented Jake Odorizzi, David Phelps and Cody Asche who are all from the St. Louis area.

Wood played baseball at Granite City High School and St. Louis University.