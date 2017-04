St. Louis: BEST CITY to celebrate Easter in the U.S.

St. Louis, MO. April 11 – According to a WalletHub study, St. Louis is the best city in the country to celebrate Ester.

The study weighed eleven factors, including “number of egg hunt events per capita” and “share of Christian population”, and considered 100 of the largest cities of the country. St. Louis occupies place number 1.

This is the result of having more churches in the city per capita. As well as most candy, chocolate, flower and gift shops. Basically, St. Louis offers the best chance of attending a beautiful church and eating the most wonderful treats.

Happy Easter! Make our city proud by celebrating these holidays!