St. Louis Blues fail to qualify to play-offs

The St. Louis Blues came up short of qualifying to the NHL playoffs, as they were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche Saturday in Denver.

They finished the game 5-2 down against Denver, in a game that summed up a season of ups and downs for the St. Louis team. Vladimir Tarasenko, arguably their best player, was sent off due to an injury, providing a spot-on example of this season’s many injuries for the squad. Then Jake Allen, their goalie, was inspired on his performance Saturday, as he was for much of the season but also failed to deliver in some crucial games. He reflected on the whole season, after the final game for the Blues. “There’s a lot of people, a lot of people–majority of people didn’t even give us a chance to be in this game to be here,” Allen said to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We had our ups and downs this year, it was a wild year, but we found a way to beat good teams at the right time, gave ourselves a chance.”

The Blues put everything on the line when they were down 3-1 and with 4:25 left on the clock. They pulled Allen and applied sustained pressure on the Avalanche; that’s how Denver scored their last two goals on an empty net.

The St. Louis Blues ended with 94 points, just one less than Denver, who claimed the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference. This is the first year in the last eight seasons that the Blues fail to secure a play-off berth.