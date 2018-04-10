St. Louis Blues fail to qualify to play-offs

The St. Louis Blues came up short of qualifying to the NHL playoffs, as they were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche Saturday in Denver.
They finished the game 5-2 down against Denver, in a game that summed up a season of ups and downs for the St. Louis team. Vladimir Tarasenko, arguably their best player, was sent off due to an injury, providing a spot-on example of this season’s many injuries for the squad. Then Jake Allen, their goalie, was inspired on his performance Saturday, as he was for much of the season but also failed to deliver in some crucial games. He reflected on the whole season, after the final game for the Blues. “There’s a lot of people, a lot of people–majority of people didn’t even give us a chance to be in this game to be here,” Allen said to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We had our ups and downs this year, it was a wild year, but we found a way to beat good teams at the right time, gave ourselves a chance.”
The Blues put everything on the line when they were down 3-1 and with 4:25 left on the clock. They pulled Allen and applied sustained pressure on the Avalanche; that’s how Denver scored their last two goals on an empty net.
The St. Louis Blues ended with 94 points, just one less than Denver, who claimed the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference. This is the first year in the last eight seasons that the Blues fail to secure a play-off berth.
St. Louis Blues no califican a play-offs
Los St. Louis Blues no llegaron a clasificarse para los playoffs de la NHL, ya que fueron derrotados por Colorado Avalanche el sábado en Denver.
Terminaron abajo 5-2 contra Denver, en un juego que resumió una temporada de altibajos para el equipo de St. Louis. Vladimir Tarasenko, posiblemente su mejor jugador, fue retirado debido a una lesión, dando un ejemplo más de las muchas lesiones que esta temporada minaron al equipo. Jake Allen, su portero, estuvo inspirado en su actuación del sábado, como lo estuvo durante gran parte de la temporada, pero también falló en algunos juegos cruciales. Allen reflexionó sobre toda la temporada después del juego final para los Blues: “Hay mucha gente, mucha gente, la mayoría de la gente ni siquiera nos dio la oportunidad de estar en este juego, de estar aquí”, dijo Allen al St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Tuvimos nuestros altibajos este año, fue un año salvaje, pero encontramos la manera de vencer a buenos equipos en momentos cruciales, nos dimos una oportunidad”.
Los Blues pusieron todo en la línea cuando estaban abajo 3-1 y con 4:25 restantes en el reloj. Retiraron a Allen y aplicaron una presión sostenida sobre Avalanche; así fue como Denver anotó sus últimos dos goles en una red vacía.
Los St. Louis Blues terminaron con 94 puntos, solo uno menos que Denver, que se llevó el segundo puesto de comodín en la Conferencia Oeste. Este es el primer año en las últimas ocho temporadas en que los Blues no consiguen un puesto en los play-offs.