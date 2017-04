St. Louis Blues in NHL’s Playoffs

St. Louis, MO. April 10 – The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild playoffs schedule has been announced.

The Blues finished the regular season with a 46-29-7 record good for 99 points and third place in the Central Division. Their first round opponent is the team who finished second in the division, the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild will be hosting the first and second games at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Games three and four will be hold in St. Louis. If the series goes beyond four games, games five to seven will be hold at St. Paul and the last game in St. Louis.