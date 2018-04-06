St. Louis brisket bandits arrested

St. Louis police announced that it had arrested Darin Nosser, 52, and Suzanne Kvernplassen, 55, two suspects of stealing meat on several occasions over a three-month span from Salt + Smoke, a south city barbecue on Hampton Avenue.
The pair hit the food shop on January 28th, March 7th, and most recently on April 3rd, and damaged an outside smoker in the process. Police were able to identify the burglars after they were caught on camera at the St. Louis Hills area restaurant.
“It was a big problem and it’s hung over our heads significantly for a while and so we couldn’t be more thrilled that we have some resolution here,” said Tom Schmidt, co-owner of Salt + Smoke, to Fox2Now St Louis.
The pair admitted to the crimes and were charged with property damage and stealing. They used the stolen meat to sell it to their unaware neighbors. Their bond was set at $20,000.
Schmidt thanked the St. Louis police for following through with his case. “Thank you to the police, it really means a lot that they were able to track this down and follow through and get these arrests and make us feel better about going to bed at night and know that we can open tomorrow and just serve a great barbecue,” Schmidt said.
Bandidos de brisket de St. Louis arrestados
La policía de St. Louis anunció que ha arrestado a Darin Nosser, de 52 años, y Suzanne Kvernplassen, de 55, dos sospechosos de robar carne en varias ocasiones durante un período de tres meses de la tienda Salt + Smoke, un restaurante del sur de la ciudad, en Hampton Avenue.
La pareja robó de la tienda de alimentos el 28 de enero, el 7 de marzo y, más recientemente, el 3 de abril, y dañó un horno externo en el proceso. La policía pudo identificar a los ladrones luego de ser capturados en cámara en el restaurante del área de St. Louis Hills.
“Fue un gran problema que nos tuvo preocupados durante largo tiempo, por lo que no podríamos estar más contentos de que haya una resolución”, dijo Tom Schmidt, copropietario de Salt + Smoke, a Fox2Now St Louis.
La pareja admitió los crímenes y fueron acusados de daños a la propiedad y robo. Usaban la carne robada para venderla a sus vecinos, quienes desconocían su ilícito origen. Su fianza se estableció en $20,000.
Schmidt agradeció a la policía de St. Louis por seguir con el caso. “Gracias a la policía, realmente significa mucho que fueran capaces de rastrear esto y seguir y obtener estos arrestos y hacernos sentir mejor acerca de irnos a la cama por la noche y saber que podemos abrir mañana y servir un gran barbacoa”, dijo Schmidt.