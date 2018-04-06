St. Louis brisket bandits arrested

St. Louis police announced that it had arrested Darin Nosser, 52, and Suzanne Kvernplassen, 55, two suspects of stealing meat on several occasions over a three-month span from Salt + Smoke, a south city barbecue on Hampton Avenue.

The pair hit the food shop on January 28th, March 7th, and most recently on April 3rd, and damaged an outside smoker in the process. Police were able to identify the burglars after they were caught on camera at the St. Louis Hills area restaurant.

“It was a big problem and it’s hung over our heads significantly for a while and so we couldn’t be more thrilled that we have some resolution here,” said Tom Schmidt, co-owner of Salt + Smoke, to Fox2Now St Louis.

The pair admitted to the crimes and were charged with property damage and stealing. They used the stolen meat to sell it to their unaware neighbors. Their bond was set at $20,000.

Schmidt thanked the St. Louis police for following through with his case. “Thank you to the police, it really means a lot that they were able to track this down and follow through and get these arrests and make us feel better about going to bed at night and know that we can open tomorrow and just serve a great barbecue,” Schmidt said.