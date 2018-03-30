St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day lineup

The St. Louis cardinals will start off this season playing in New York vs the New York Mets, and after days of speculation, their lineup has been revealed.

Michael D. Miles of redbirdrants.com reports that, right-fielder Dexter Fowler, will be in the leadoff spot, looking to start off right and solidify his play this season. Behind him, will be center-fielder Tommy Pham, who will try to repeat his 2017 numbers. Pham batted .220/.333/.373 this spring.

The three-spot will be batted by Matt Carpenter, who will also play third base today. The new member of the team, Marcell Ozuna, will bat fourth and play left field. He was in great form during the spring, batting .356/.379/.695 with four home runs.

Jose Martinez will bat fifth and play first base, and Yadier Molina will occupy the sixth batting spot. Molina will also be starting his fourteenth season as the St. Louis Cardinals catcher. He will be followed by Paul DeJong, who broke out in 2017 after batting .234/.302/.574 during the spring.

Kolten Wong will bat eighth and play second base, and will join the rest of the roster in support of today’s Opening Day starter, Carlos Martinez.

Here’s hoping for a successful 2018 campaign by the St. Louis Cardinals.