St. Louis Children’s Hospital expands Pediatric Epilepsy Center
ST.LOUIS (March 29, 2017) – Owing to an increase in demand for procedures and services, St. Louis Children’s Hospital is expanding its Pediatric Epilepsy Center. The expansion will include additional surgical technology, two epileptologists, EEG technologists and an ICU EEG.
St. Louis Children’s Hospital recently invested in state-of-the-art surgical technology to treat children with epilepsy. ROSA, or Robotized Surgical Assistant, has two roles in epileptic surgery: to map out the procedural route before surgery, and to assist during surgery. Children’s epilepsy surgeons have performed upwards of 20 procedures with the help of ROSA since acquiring the technology almost a year ago.
“ROSA allows us to better see the onset and spread of seizures in three dimensions across the brain, while doing so in an efficient and minimally invasive fashion,” says Rejean Guerriero, DO, a Washington University Physician and neurologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. “It allows us to ask and answer questions about the relationship between cellular networks and their seizure susceptibility in remote parts of the brain that moves well beyond our prior abilities and technology. “
ROSA creates a 3-D map for the surgeons to follow during a procedure, and holds the surgical tools precisely and firmly in place. The precision and strength of ROSA has made brain surgery safer than ever before. The technology enables surgeons to perform less invasive procedures, with smaller incisions and less bleeding. It has reduced surgery time by hours, and has helped patients recover in days rather than weeks. ROSA also reduces the patient’s risk of pain and infection.
In 2016, epilepsy surgery volumes at Children’s increased more than 30 percent from the previous year. To accommodate the growth in volume, the Pediatric Epilepsy Center is adding two epileptologists. Stuart Tomko, MD, who trained at Texas Children’s and Boston Children’s Hospitals, will begin working at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in July. Dr. Guerriero, who finished his residency and fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital before coming to St. Louis Children’s Hospital less than a year ago, will be spearheading the new ICU EEG program. The ICU EEG program, currently in a pilot phase, will debut at Children’s this summer.
According to Bradley Schlaggar, MD, Chief of the Division of Pediatric and Developmental Neurology at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the ICU EEG program will allow physicians to identify and treat seizures more easily using EEG machines.
“This service will increase our ability to optimize outcomes for patients in our pediatric, cardiac and neonatal intensive care units,” says Dr. Schlaggar. “It has become increasingly clear that neurocritically ill children have clinically unrecognized seizures with sufficient frequency that it is important to use EEG technology to identify those seizures.”
Children’s is adding several EEG technologists to identify the source of seizures in patients using EEG equipment. “We are transferring responsibility for patient observation in the epilepsy monitoring unit from our patient care techs to the EEG techs in order to improve the quality and consistency of the process,” says Susan Hibbits, OTR/L, director of Neuroscience at Children’s. With the addition of new technologists and equipment, St. Louis Children’s Hospital plans to quickly and accurately identify seizures in patients in order to provide them with proper care.
As demand increases for advanced epilepsy treatment, St. Louis Children’s Hospital will continually expand the Epilepsy Center to accommodate patients from the St. Louis region, across the United States and around the world.
El Hospital de Niños de St. Louis amplía el Centro Pediátrico de Epilepsia
ST. LOUIS (29 de marzo de 2017) – Debido al aumento de la demanda de procedimientos y servicios, el Hospital Infantil de St. Louis está ampliando su Centro de Epilepsia Pediátrica. La expansión incluirá tecnología quirúrgica adicional, dos epileptólogos, tecnólogos de EEG y un EEG de ICU.
El St. Louis Children’s Hospital ha invertido recientemente en tecnología quirúrgica de vanguardia para tratar a niños con epilepsia. ROSA, o Robotized Surgical Assistant, tiene dos funciones en la cirugía epiléptica: para trazar la ruta del procedimiento antes de la cirugía, y para ayudar durante la cirugía. Cirujanos de epilepsia infantil han realizado más de 20 procedimientos con la ayuda de ROSA desde la adquisición de la tecnología hace casi un año.
“ROSA nos permite ver mejor el inicio y la propagación de las convulsiones en tres dimensiones a través del cerebro, de una manera eficiente y mínimamente invasiva”, dice Rejean Guerriero, DO, un médico de la Universidad de Washington y neurólogo en St. Louis Children’s Hospital . “Nos permite hacer y responder a preguntas sobre la relación entre las redes celulares y su susceptibilidad a las convulsiones en partes remotas del cerebro que se mueve mucho más allá de nuestras habilidades y tecnología anteriores. “
ROSA crea un mapa 3-D para los cirujanos a seguir durante un procedimiento, y sostiene las herramientas quirúrgicas con precisión y firmemente en su lugar. La precisión y la fuerza de ROSA han hecho la cirugía del cerebro más segura que nunca. La tecnología permite a los cirujanos realizar procedimientos menos invasivos, con incisiones más pequeñas y menos sangrado. Se ha reducido el tiempo de cirugía por horas, y ha ayudado a los pacientes a recuperarse en días en lugar de semanas. ROSA también reduce el riesgo de dolor e infección del paciente.
En 2016, los volúmenes de cirugía de epilepsia en Children’s aumentaron más del 30 por ciento respecto al año anterior. Para acomodar el crecimiento en volumen, el Centro de Epilepsia Pediátrica está agregando dos epileptólogos. El Dr. Stuart Tomko, que se formó en los Hospitales de Niños de Texas y Boston, comenzará a trabajar en el St. Louis Children’s Hospital en julio. El Dr. Guerriero, que terminó su residencia y compañerismo en el Hospital Infantil de Boston antes de llegar al Hospital Infantil St. Louis hace menos de un año, encabezará el nuevo programa EEG de la UCI. El programa EEG de la UCI, actualmente en fase piloto, debutará en Children’s este verano.
Según el Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, Jefe de la División de Pediatría y Neurología del Desarrollo en el St. Louis Children’s Hospital, el programa EEU de la UCI permitirá a los médicos identificar y tratar las convulsiones con más facilidad usando máquinas de EEG.
“Este servicio aumentará nuestra capacidad de optimizar los resultados para los pacientes en nuestras unidades de cuidados intensivos pediátricos, cardíacos y neonatales”, dice el Dr. Schlaggar. “Se ha vuelto cada vez más claro que los niños neurocríticamente enfermos tienen convulsiones clínicamente no reconocidas con suficiente frecuencia que es importante utilizar la tecnología de EEG para identificar esas convulsiones”.
El Hospital Infantil está agregando varios tecnólogos de EEG para identificar la fuente de convulsiones en pacientes que utilizan equipos de EEG. “Estamos transfiriendo la responsabilidad de la observación del paciente en la unidad de monitoreo de la epilepsia, de nuestros técnicos de atención de pacientes a los técnicos de EEG con el fin de mejorar la calidad y la coherencia del proceso”, dice Susan Hibbits, OTR / L, director de Neurociencias en el hospital. Con la adición de nuevos tecnólogos y equipos, el St. Louis Children’s Hospital planea identificar de manera rápida y precisa las convulsiones en pacientes con el fin de proporcionarles el cuidado adecuado.
A medida que aumenta la demanda por el tratamiento avanzado de la epilepsia, el St. Louis Children’s Hospital/ Hospital Infantil continuará ampliando el Centro de Epilepsia para acomodar a pacientes de la región de St. Louis, a través de los Estados Unidos y alrededor del mundo.