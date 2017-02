St. Louis Civic Orchestra Presents: Celebrate: The Music of Spain

St. Louis. Join the St. Louis Civic Orchestra for a Saturday evening performance featuring the music of Spain. Comments made from the stage will be in English and Spanish.

The program will feature the guitar concerto by Joaquín Rodrigo, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol, and music from The Three-Cornered Hat, by Manuel de Falla. Comments made from the stage will be in English and Spanish.

Tickets are are $12 for students and seniors (at the door) and $18 for adults (purchase online or at the door.) Children 5 and under are free. The performance will take place at the Purser Center at Logan University (1851 Schoettler Rd. in Chesterfield.)

Concierto de Aranjuez for Guitar and Orchestra

Joaquín Rodrigo

Soloist: Alyssa Catlin

Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

El sombrero de tres picos

(The Three-Cornered Hat or Le tricorne)

Manuel de Falla

WHEN: February 18, 2017; 7 p.m.

WHERE: William D. Purser, DC Center

Logan University

1851 Schoettler Road

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Tickets:

Adults: $18

Seniors: $12

Students: $12

Online Tickets