St. Louis company teams up with Lyft to offer free Cinco de Mayo rides

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and your ride home may very well be too, as Major Brands Inc. is teaming up with Lyft to get drunk people home safely after the celebrations.

The service will be available from Saturday noon to midnight. To use the service, simply enter the code SHMBCINCO18 on your Lyft app.

This isn’t the first time the companies have teamed up to get drunks home. The effort is part of Major Brands’ “Safe Home After Every Occasion” initiative, which aims to encourage safe driving habits among drinkers. They’ve already successfully implemented the program on St. Patrick’s day, the day before Thanksgiving and on New Year’s Eve. According to a press release, Major Brands has gotten more than 70,000 Missourians back to their homes safely since the program kicked off.

“St. Louis and Kansas City have the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in our state and we want to add a new tradition to these great Missouri festivities – ending the day with a safe ride home,” said Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum. “No matter the occasion, we want you to get home safe, which is why this year we have added more socializing holidays to the Safe Home calendar.”

In addition to the online code, the company will have people handing out vouchers for free rides at several key locations in St. Louis, such as Casa Juarez (12710 Dorsett Road), Espino’s Mexican Bar & Grill (17409 Chesterfield Airport Road) and Mission Taco Joint (6235 Delmar Blvd).