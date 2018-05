St. Louis County Council’s last-minute December meeting did not violate Sunshine Law, attorney general rules

The Missouri attorney general’s office ruled that the St. Louis County Council did not violate the state’s open-meetings law in December after filing a last-minute legislation that cut $31 million from the county budget.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that local government watchdog Tom Sullivan, of University City, had filed the complaint because the Missouri Sunshine Law requires a public body to post a meeting agenda 24 hours before a meeting. The agenda for the December 12 meeting did not point to any effort to cut the county’s budget but Council Chairman Sam Page filed a series of bills two hours before the council meeting.

The measure was approved 6-1 and Sullivan said he felt that the last-minute changes had prevented the public from providing any input on the budget cuts bills.

However, assistant attorney general Jason K. Lewis said that, “the Sunshine Law does not prohibit governmental bodies from adding items to an already-posted agenda, so long as the public was informed about the new items with appropriate advance notice and the additions were not made with the intent to circumvent the Sunshine Law.”

The letter added that as soon as the amended budget bills were filed they were posted as an “add-on” to the agenda and that there was no evidence that Page wanted to circumvent the law.