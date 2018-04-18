St. Louis County detective charged with DWI

A St. Louis County detective was charged with DWI after driving her car off the road on Saturday April 14 early morning.

33-year-old Katherine Simmons was driving east on Olive Boulevard when she drove off the road and hit a traffic sign. Police were called to the site of the crash at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a call for a single vehicle accident.

Simmons was alone in the car, and the officers determined she was drunk. She was not injured. She told the officers she worked with the St. Louis County Police Department, and officials confirmed she had been with the department for nine years. Simmons was hired by the county in December 2008.She has been suspended with pay while the department investigates.

This marks the fourth DWI arrest for a police officer in 2018. All four were off duty upon arrest. County Police Chief Jon Belmar issued a statement on Monday:

“Recent actions by a very few of our officers have brought discredit to our police department. We take a hard line on this, with discipline up to and including possible termination. I’m confident my command staff, along with our first line supervisors, are reinforcing expectations of our police officers while they are on and off duty. We are, and should be, held to a higher standard.”



