St. Louis County detective charged with DWI

A St. Louis County detective was charged with DWI after driving her car off the road on Saturday April 14 early morning.
33-year-old Katherine Simmons was driving east on Olive Boulevard when she drove off the road and hit a traffic sign. Police were called to the site of the crash at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a call for a single vehicle accident.
Simmons was alone in the car, and the officers determined she was drunk. She was not injured. She told the officers she worked with the St. Louis County Police Department, and officials confirmed she had been with the department for nine years. Simmons was hired by the county in December 2008.She has been suspended with pay while the department investigates.
This marks the fourth DWI arrest for a police officer in 2018. All four were off duty upon arrest. County Police Chief Jon Belmar issued a statement on Monday:
“Recent actions by a very few of our officers have brought discredit to our police department. We take a hard line on this, with discipline up to and including possible termination. I’m confident my command staff, along with our first line supervisors, are reinforcing expectations of our police officers while they are on and off duty. We are, and should be, held to a higher standard.”
Detective del Condado de St. Louis acusada de DWI
Una detective del condado de St. Louis fue acusada de DWI después de salirse del camino mientras conducía su automóvil el sábado 14 de abril a primera hora de la mañana.
Katherine Simmons, de 33 años, conducía hacia el este por Olive Boulevard cuando se salió del camino y chocó contra una señal de tráfico. La policía fue llamada al lugar del accidente alrededor de la 1:30 a.m. del sábado, en respuesta a una llamada por un accidente de vehículo individual.
Simmons estaba sola en el auto, y los oficiales determinaron que estaba borracha. Simmons no presentaba heridas. Ella dijo a los oficiales que trabajaba con el Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis, y las autoridades confirmaron que había estado con el departamento durante nueve años. Simmons fue contratada por el condado en diciembre de 2008. Ha sido suspendida con sueldo mientras el departamento investiga.
Esto marca el cuarto arresto por DWI para un oficial de policía en 2018. Los cuatro estaban fuera de servicio cuando fueron arrestados. El jefe de policía del condado Jon Belmar emitió un comunicado el lunes:
“Las acciones recientes de muy pocos de nuestros oficiales han desacreditado a nuestro departamento de policía. Tomamos esto con mucha seriedad, con disciplina hasta e incluyendo la posible terminación. Estoy seguro de que mi personal de comando, junto con nuestros supervisores de primera línea, están reforzando las expectativas de nuestros agentes de policía mientras están dentro y fuera del trabajo. Somos, y debemos ser, mantenidos a un estándar más alto”.