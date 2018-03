St. Louis County library will offer free books to MetroLink riders

In an effort to get books into the hands of St. Louis commuters, the St. Louis County Library is partnering with Metro Transit and the St. Louis Promise Zone to offer free books at four transit locations throughout the region. The options will include novels, children books and magazines.

There is no library card required to take a book, no cost to participate, and no fines, fees or due dates. Riders may simply take a book from one of the four locations and return it to a Metro library box once they’re done.

These community library boxes are part of the library’s Recycled Reads, a program that puts surplus books into the hands of people in the community.

The program is taking place this Thursday morning in Ferguson, where the four locations will be announced.