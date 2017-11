St. Louis County Middle School on Lockdown after Attempted Carjacking

A middle school is on lockdown in north St. Louis County after an attempted carjacking on the school’s parking lot.

No one was hurt in the 10 a.m. robbery attempt; the suspect had a gun. The school is Hazelwood Southeast Middle School, at 918 Prigge Road.

The gunman was last seen running away from the school, said Sgt. Shawn McGuire of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Principal Chauncey Granger said the school called police after the incident. “Our school administrators and our safety officers are cooperating with the police in this investigation,” Granger said in a message on the school’s website.

Granger said the school is on lock down for safety reasons. No one is being allowed to come in or leave the building.

McGuire said he expects the lock down to be lifted soon because the suspect ran east, heading away from the school.

McGuire said the victim was a woman. She told police that the gunman wore gray sweatpants and a black hat. Police did not have a detailed description.