St. Louis County Officer Told to Tone Down Gayness

CLAYTON, Mo. February 17. A St. Louis County police sergeant is suing the Department, after he allegedly was told to “tone down” his gayness if he wanted a promotion.

Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, a 22-year veteran of the department, resigned after filing a discrimination complaint last april, he said he was passed over for promotions.

The sergeant alleges in the lawsuit that another member of the Department, John Saracino, told him that being a gay was problem for the command staff , and if he wanted a promotion he should “tone down” his gayness.

Saracino denied the accusation, alleging he would never “say anything like that”.

According to AP reports, the St. Louis County Police Association has asked Wildhaber to serve on a committee it is forming to “ensure all of our members are treated equally and fairly in the workplace, which is a bedrock principle of our organization,” said Joe Patterson, its president and a county police detective.