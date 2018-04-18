St. Louis County police officer injures suspect in St. Louis City shooting

A St. Louis County police officer shot and injured a suspect at a shooting that took place in St. Louis City on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at around 1:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Camellia Avenue, within the Penrose neighborhood. The man was alive and in surgery for his wounds, police said. There are no reports of officers being injured.

Police report that the shooting took place as members of an FBI Safe Streets Task Force were being supported by the St. Louis County police in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. Four county officers shot at the suspect, police said.

The Force Investigative Unit of the St. Louis County Police Department will be handling the investigation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that more than 30 officers from St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the FBI were on the scene, and authorities had blocked off Camellia avenue.

No more details have been released by the police at this time.