St. Louis County police officer injures suspect in St. Louis City shooting

A St. Louis County police officer shot and injured a suspect at a shooting that took place in St. Louis City on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at around 1:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Camellia Avenue, within the Penrose neighborhood. The man was alive and in surgery for his wounds, police said. There are no reports of officers being injured.
Police report that the shooting took place as members of an FBI Safe Streets Task Force were being supported by the St. Louis County police in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. Four county officers shot at the suspect, police said.
The Force Investigative Unit of the St. Louis County Police Department will be handling the investigation.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that more than 30 officers from St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the FBI were on the scene, and authorities had blocked off Camellia avenue.
No more details have been released by the police at this time.
Oficial de policía del condado de St. Louis hiere a sospechoso en tiroteo en ciudad de St. Louis
Un oficial de policía del condado de St. Louis disparó e hirió a un sospechoso en un tiroteo que tuvo lugar en la ciudad de St. Louis el martes por la tarde.
El tiroteo ocurrió alrededor de la 1:15 p.m. en la cuadra 4100 de Camellia Avenue, dentro del vecindario de Penrose. El sospechoso fue reportado vivo y en cirugía por sus heridas, dijo la policía. No hay informes de oficiales heridos.
La policía informa que el tiroteo tuvo lugar cuando miembros de una Fuerza de Operaciones de Calles Seguras del FBI estaban siendo apoyados por la policía del Condado de St. Louis en un intento de hacer cumplir una orden de arresto. Cuatro oficiales del condado dispararon contra el sospechoso, dijo la policía.
La Unidad de Investigaciones del Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis se encargará de la investigación.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que más de 30 oficiales de la ciudad de St. Louis, el condado de St. Louis y el FBI estaban en la escena, y las autoridades habían bloqueado la avenida Camellia.
No hay más detalles publicados por la policía en este momento.