St. Louis County police officer involved in Des Peres crash

A St. Louis County police officer was involved in a car collision that took place around 9 a.m.

Tuesday morning on Des Peres, at Dougherty Ferry Road.

There were four vehicles involved in the collision. Police say a driver failed to yield at the intersection and started the crash involving multiple cars.

The St. Louis County Police sergeant suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, said the county officer was traveling down the road when the motorist failed to yield and tried to turn.

“Initial contact caused the police car to veer off and strike two additional vehicles,” Granda said.

Further details regarding the crash have not been released.