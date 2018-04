St. Louis County police wants body and dashboard cams

St. Louis County is looking for bids to staff policemen with body cameras and patrol cars with dashboard cameras, after taxpayers approved a safety sales tax last year to purchase equipment, fund additional officers, and increase police pay for public safety.

The measure is part of Proposition P, which was passed last year by county voters. The county is looking for 120 body cameras, that would rotate in 8-hour shifts, and 377 in-car cameras, along with a comprehensive video system that can let the department properly handle the collected data.

County executive Steve Stenger said that “the overall policy objective is to bring a higher level of accountability and establish trust between the police and our community. It’s also a recommendation that’s contained in the Ferguson Commission report.”

The county is also in the process of hiring 114 new officers and has given raises of about 30% to officers, as part of the measures.

The county hopes to implement the program by October, and the deadline for bidders is May 4.