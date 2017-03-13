St. Louis County warming shelter remaining open until March 20
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. MARCH 13. St. Louis County’s warming shelter will be open through March 20. The shelter is open 24 hours a day and is located at 10740 Page Avenue.
The shelter was scheduled to close on March 13, but due to the cold temperatures forecasted for the week, the county and Salvation Army decided to keep it open longer.
“With the unseasonably cold temperatures this week we need to keep the shelter open,” County Executive Stenger said.
El refugio con calefacción del Condado de St. Louis permanecerá abierto hasta el 20 de marzo
ST. LOUIS COUNTY. MO. 13 de marzo. El albergue con calefacción del Condado de St. Louis estará abierto hasta el 20 de marzo. El refugio está abierto las 24 horas del día y está ubicado en el 10740 Page Avenue.
El refugio estaba programado a cerrar el 13 de marzo, pero debido a las temperaturas frías previstas para la semana, el condado y el Ejército de Salvación decidieron mantenerlo abierto más tiempo.
“Con las intempestivas temperaturas frías de esta semana necesitamos mantener el refugio abierto”, dijo el Ejecutivo del Condado Stenger.