St. Louis County warming shelter remaining open until March 20

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. MARCH 13. St. Louis County’s warming shelter will be open through March 20. The shelter is open 24 hours a day and is located at 10740 Page Avenue.

The shelter was scheduled to close on March 13, but due to the cold temperatures forecasted for the week, the county and Salvation Army decided to keep it open longer.

“With the unseasonably cold temperatures this week we need to keep the shelter open,” County Executive Stenger said.