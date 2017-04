ST. LOUIS DISABLED AFGHAN IMMIGRANT DEPORTED

St. Louis, MO. April 18 – Last week Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents took 53-year-old Mahir Mohammad from his south St. Louis home. Today, he was deported.

Mahir Mohammad, was holder of a green card and called St. Louis his home for over 20 years. He was being detained at a facility in Florence, Arizona.

This morning the family confirmed he had been deported back to Afghanistan.

“He’s a disabled person right now, for God’s sake,” said Fahime Mohammad, Mahir’s nephew. “If he goes back there, he is going to be in imminent danger.”

Mohammad’s family has hired a lawyer to get him a temporary stay. Otherwise, they will follow him back to Afghanistan.