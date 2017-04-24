ST. LOUIS EARTH DAY CELEBRATION
St. Louis, MO. April 24 – The 28th Edition of the Annual Earth Day festival was held at the Muny ground in Forest Park this weekend.
Many volunteer artists painted murals leaving their mark on city’s Metro buses as an inspiration for the people who may see the buses around the city to be more aware of the environment and the Earth.
The murals will be kept on the buses for a year.
CELEBRACIÓN DEL DÍA DE LA TIERRA EN ST. LOUIS
St. Louis, MO. 24 de abril – La 28° edición del Día de la Tierra que se celebra cada año se llevó a cabo en el área de Muny en Forest Park el fin de semana.
Muchos artistas voluntarios pintaron sus murales dejando su marca en autobuses del sistema Metro de la ciudad como inspiración para que la personas que los vean en la calle sean más conscientes del medio ambiente y la Tierra.
Dichos murales permanecerán en los autobuses por todo un año.