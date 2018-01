St. Louis Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Winter Storm on East Coast

St. Louis – Over 15 flights scheduled to depart from St. Louis Lambert-international Airport Thursday have been canceled ahead of the winter storm that is predicted to hit the East Coast.

Crews discovered most flights in and out of cities along the east coast have been cancelled.

After the storm passes, it could take up to 48 hours for flights to get back to what would be considered normal.

“Right now, in the travel industry, airlines are flying fairly full flights more so than they have in years past and when you add delays on top of that,” said Jeff Lea, St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. “Trying to move passengers around you’re going to have very packed planes over the next few days even more so because of all that’s happening with this storm.”

