St. Louis-founded Brazen to expand into six new cities

Brazen global, a membership organization for women entrepreneurs, is opening in six new cities: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Worth and Philadelphia.

The St. Louis-founded group offers business-focused programs to a national network of growth-seeking women presidents, founders and CEOs, according to a news release.

“Many women-owned businesses today are innovating in sectors and industries ripe for growth, but they simply don’t personally identify as ‘high-growth’ or ‘tech’ yet,” said CEO and founder Jennifer Ehlen, in the press release. “With Brazen’s help, we hope women entrepreneurs will realize their growth aspirations, regardless of labels or definitions they choose to wear.”

Brazen was founded in 2014 by Ehlen and was initially called the Prosper Institute. Ehlen founded the group after an American Express study of cities’ support for women entrepreneurs ranked St. Louis near the bottom of the list.

In St. Louis, Brazen is led by Executive Director Mindy Mazur. Each new market will have its own acting director.

Brazen’s membership is open to anyone who identifies as a female and is seeking growth. The nonprofit offers curated and offline resources that include: growth groups, power hours, and member events and roundtables.

For more information, visit the group’s website at brazenglobal.com