St. Louis gas prices drop

St. Louis, MO. April 17 – Gas prices in St. Louis are dropping as they are rising all over the country.

The average price for one gallon of gas went down by eight cents in St. Louis, resultin in $2.24 per gallon compared to the national average which rose more than a cent.

This was the result of a GasBuddy’s daily survey made to about 1,000 gas stations in the area of St. Louis.

The survey additionally shows that 405 gas stations across the country are selling gasoline at $2 a gallon or less.