St. Louis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Urges Congress to Act on DACA Students

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis, a non-partisan, pro-business organization, requests each of Missouri’s U.S. Congressional representatives and senators to act promptly on behalf of the thousands of Missourians affected by President Donald Trump’s announcement to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
Since its founding in 1982, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis has focused upon enhancement of the local and state economies by creating business opportunities for Hispanic firms, professionals and laborers. As such, we believe the end of the DACA program will not only hurt law-abiding and responsible individuals, but also put a damper on the national and state economy.
In Missouri, more than 3,500 DACA recipients have passed background checks and been allowed to work and live legally in the state, and they form part of the more than 800,000 nationwide DACA recipients with similar backgrounds. From an economic standpoint, Missouri is set to lose more than $209 million in annual GDP if congress does not act. The U.S. would see a loss of $460.3 billion from the national GDP over the next decade.
“As thousands of young adults who arrived in this country undocumented through no fault of their own remain in limbo, we must encourage congress to act not only on their behalf but on behalf of our state and national economies, which will face losses in the labor force by the thousands and loss of income by the millions,” said Karlos Ramirez, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson voiced her support for DACA recipients and also urged congress to resolve the matter.
“President Trump’s announcement to end DACA is a shocking blow to more than 800,000 recipients of the program,” Krewson said. “This action will reverberate throughout all of our communities, and poses a significant risk to businesses who rely on the skills of their DACA recipient employees. It is up now up to Congress to protect these individuals and the core values on which this country was founded on.”
As the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis continues its mission of supporting Hispanic businesses in the local, state and international market, we encourage our friends and allies in the community to contact their senators and representatives and tell them that you stand for law-abiding DACA recipients and for the well-being of our economy.
(Have you or someone you know been affected by DACA? Click here to help our members at St. Louis Public Radio report on the story by submitting your comments.)
List of Missouri Congress Representatives with Contact Information:
Senators
Claire McCaskill
Phone: 202-224-6154
Official Twitter: @McCaskillOffice
Website: www.mccaskill.senate.gov
Roy Blunt
Phone: 202-224-5721
Official Twitter: @RoyBlunt
Website: www.blunt.senate.gov
House of Representatives
1st District
Lacy Clay Jr.
Phone: 202-225-2406
Website: https://lacyclay.house.gov/
2nd District
Ann Wagner:
Phone: 202-225-1621
Official Twitter: @RepAnnWagner
Website: https://wagner.house.gov/
3rd District
Blaine Luetkemeyer:
Phone: 202-225-2956
Official Twitter: @RepBlainePress
Website: https://luetkemeyer.house.gov/
4th District
Vicky Hartzler
Phone: 202-225-2876
Official Twitter: @RepHartzler
Website: https://hartzler.house.gov/
5th District
Emanuel Cleaver II
Phone: 202-225-4535
Official Twitter: @RepCleaver
Website: https://cleaver.house.gov/
6th District
Sam Graves
Phone: 202-225-7041
Official Twitter: @RepSamGraves
Website: https://graves.house.gov/
7th District
Billy Long
Phone: 202-225-6536
Official Twitter: @USRepLong
Website: https://long.house.gov/
8th District
Jason Smith
Phone: 202-225-4404
Official Twitter: @RepJasonSmith
Website: https://jasonsmith.house.gov/
La Cámara de Comercio Hispana de St. Louis insta al Congreso a actuar sobre los estudiantes de DACA
La Cámara de Comercio Hispana del Área Metropolitana de St. Louis, una organización apartidista y pro-empresarial, solicita a cada uno de los representantes del Congreso de los Estados Unidos de Missouri y senadores que actúen prontamente en nombre de los miles personas que viven en Missouri y que se ven afectados por el anuncio del Presidente Donald Trump de poner fin al Programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA).
Desde su fundación en 1982, la Cámara de Comercio Hispana del Área Metropolitana de St. Louis se ha centrado en la mejora de las economías locales y estatales creando oportunidades de negocios para empresas, profesionales y trabajadores hispanos. Como tal, creemos que el fin del programa DACA no sólo perjudicará a los individuos respetuosos de la ley y responsables, sino que también pondrá un freno a la economía nacional y estatal.
En Missouri, más de 3,500 beneficiados de DACA han pasado chequeos de antecedentes penales y han sido autorizados para trabajar y vivir legalmente en el estado, y forman parte de los más de 800,000 beneficiados de DACA a nivel nacional con antecedentes similares. Desde un punto de vista económico, Missouri perderá más de $209 millones en el PIB anual si el Congreso no actúa. Los Estados Unidos verían una pérdida de 460,300 millones de dólares del PIB nacional durante la próxima década.
“A medida que miles de jóvenes adultos que llegaron a este país indocumentados sin culpa suya permanecen en el limbo, debemos alentar al Congreso a actuar no sólo en su nombre, sino en nombre de nuestras economías estatales y nacionales, que enfrentarán pérdidas en fuerza laboral por millares y pérdida de ingresos por millones”, dijo Karlos Ramírez, presidente y director general de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana del Área Metropolitana de St. Louis.
La alcaldesa de St. Louis, Lyda Krewson, expresó su apoyo a los beneficiarios de DACA y también instó al congreso a resolver el asunto.
“El anuncio del presidente Trump de poner fin a DACA es un golpe impactante para más de 800,000 beneficiados del programa”, dijo Krewson. “Esta acción repercutirá en todas nuestras comunidades y representa un riesgo significativo para las empresas que dependen de las habilidades de sus empleados beneficiados del DACA. Ahora le toca al Congreso proteger a estos individuos y los valores fundamentales sobre los que se fundó este país”.
A medida que la Cámara de Comercio Hispana del Área Metropolitana de St. Louis continúa con su misión de apoyar a las empresas hispanas en el mercado local, estatal e internacional, animamos a nuestros amigos y aliados de la comunidad a que se pongan en contacto con sus senadores y representantes y les digan que apoyan a los beneficiados de DACA que son respetuosos de la ley y para el bienestar de nuestra economía.
(¿Usted o alguien que conoce se ha visto afectado por el DACA? Haga clic aquí para ayudar a nuestros miembros en el reporte de la Radio Pública de St. Louis enviando sus comentarios.)
Lista de Representantes del Congreso de Missouri con Information de Contacto:
Senadores
Claire McCaskill
Teléfono: 202-224-6154
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @McCaskillOffice
Sitio Web: www.mccaskill.senate.gov
Roy Blunt
Teléfono: 202-224-5721
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @RoyBlunt
Sitio Web: www.blunt.senate.gov
Cámara de Representantes
1er Distrito
Lacy Clay Jr.
Teléfono: 202-225-2406
Sitio Web: https://lacyclay.house.gov/
2o Distrito
Ann Wagner:
Teléfono: 202-225-1621
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @RepAnnWagner
Sitio Web: https://wagner.house.gov/
3er Distrito
Blaine Luetkemeyer:
Teléfono: 202-225-2956
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @RepBlainePress
Sitio Web: https://luetkemeyer.house.gov/
4o Distrito
Vicky Hartzler
Teléfono: 202-225-2876
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @RepHartzler
Sitio Web: https://hartzler.house.gov/
5o Distrito
Emanuel Cleaver II
Teléfono: 202-225-4535
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @RepCleaver
Sitio Web: https://cleaver.house.gov/
6o Distrito
Sam Graves
Teléfono: 202-225-7041
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @RepSamGraves
Sitio Web: https://graves.house.gov/
7o Distrito
Billy Long
Teléfono: 202-225-6536
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @USRepLong
Sitio Web: https://long.house.gov/
8o Distrito
Jason Smith
Teléfono: 202-225-4404
Cuenta oficial de Twitter: @RepJasonSmith
Sitio Web: https://jasonsmith.house.gov/