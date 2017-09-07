St. Louis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Urges Congress to Act on DACA Students

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis, a non-partisan, pro-business organization, requests each of Missouri’s U.S. Congressional representatives and senators to act promptly on behalf of the thousands of Missourians affected by President Donald Trump’s announcement to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Since its founding in 1982, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis has focused upon enhancement of the local and state economies by creating business opportunities for Hispanic firms, professionals and laborers. As such, we believe the end of the DACA program will not only hurt law-abiding and responsible individuals, but also put a damper on the national and state economy.

In Missouri, more than 3,500 DACA recipients have passed background checks and been allowed to work and live legally in the state, and they form part of the more than 800,000 nationwide DACA recipients with similar backgrounds. From an economic standpoint, Missouri is set to lose more than $209 million in annual GDP if congress does not act. The U.S. would see a loss of $460.3 billion from the national GDP over the next decade.

“As thousands of young adults who arrived in this country undocumented through no fault of their own remain in limbo, we must encourage congress to act not only on their behalf but on behalf of our state and national economies, which will face losses in the labor force by the thousands and loss of income by the millions,” said Karlos Ramirez, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson voiced her support for DACA recipients and also urged congress to resolve the matter.

“President Trump’s announcement to end DACA is a shocking blow to more than 800,000 recipients of the program,” Krewson said. “This action will reverberate throughout all of our communities, and poses a significant risk to businesses who rely on the skills of their DACA recipient employees. It is up now up to Congress to protect these individuals and the core values on which this country was founded on.”

As the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis continues its mission of supporting Hispanic businesses in the local, state and international market, we encourage our friends and allies in the community to contact their senators and representatives and tell them that you stand for law-abiding DACA recipients and for the well-being of our economy.

(Have you or someone you know been affected by DACA? Click here to help our members at St. Louis Public Radio report on the story by submitting your comments.)

List of Missouri Congress Representatives with Contact Information:

Senators

Claire McCaskill

Phone: 202-224-6154

Official Twitter: @McCaskillOffice

Website: www.mccaskill.senate.gov

Roy Blunt

Phone: 202-224-5721

Official Twitter: @RoyBlunt

Website: www.blunt.senate.gov

House of Representatives

1st District

Lacy Clay Jr.

Phone: 202-225-2406

Website: https://lacyclay.house.gov/

2nd District

Ann Wagner:

Phone: 202-225-1621

Official Twitter: @RepAnnWagner

Website: https://wagner.house.gov/

3rd District

Blaine Luetkemeyer:

Phone: 202-225-2956

Official Twitter: @RepBlainePress

Website: https://luetkemeyer.house.gov/

4th District

Vicky Hartzler

Phone: 202-225-2876

Official Twitter: @RepHartzler

Website: https://hartzler.house.gov/

5th District

Emanuel Cleaver II

Phone: 202-225-4535

Official Twitter: @RepCleaver

Website: https://cleaver.house.gov/

6th District

Sam Graves

Phone: 202-225-7041

Official Twitter: @RepSamGraves

Website: https://graves.house.gov/

7th District

Billy Long

Phone: 202-225-6536

Official Twitter: @USRepLong

Website: https://long.house.gov/

8th District

Jason Smith

Phone: 202-225-4404

Official Twitter: @RepJasonSmith

Website: https://jasonsmith.house.gov/