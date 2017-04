St. Louis Home Healthcare Workers Indicted for Fraud

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 5. Regina Brown, 58, and James Smith, 75, both of St. Louis, were charged by Indictment with three felony counts of making false statements to Medicaid that Brown received Medicaid-funded home health care from Smith at Brown’s home. In reality, Brown was actually vacationing in New Orleans during the dates indicated on their Medicaid claims.

Like Brown and Smith a total of six health care workers and patients were charged with making false statements to Medicaid.

The services included grooming, cleaning, feeding, and medication assistance.