St. Louis Honors Anthony Lamar Smith with Resolution

St. Louis, MO. September 22 — The city of St. Louis passed a resolution to honor Anthony Lamar Smith Friday. His mother and her husband were there to accept. Jason Stockley, the white ex-police officer whose Friday acquittal in the death of Smith sparked days of protests.
Alderman John Collins-Muhammad introduced the resolution and presented it to Smith’s mother, Annie. “I invited her here today to let her know the city of St. Louis and the Board of Aldermen shares her pain, her frustration, and her deep dissatisfaction with the turnout of everything that has happened.”
Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed read the resolution before the legislative body and addressed Annie Smith.
Annie’s husband explained that she lost her voice after the board unanimously passed the resolution. He accepted it on her behalf. Mayor Lyda Krewson and the Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed hugged Annie Smith after the ceremony.
St. Louis honra a Anthony Lamar Smith
St. Louis, MO. 22 de septiembre – La ciudad de St. Louis aprobó una resolución para honrar a Anthony Lamar Smith el viernes. Su madre y el esposo de ella acudieron a aceptar la resolución. Jason Stockley, el ex oficial de policía blanco cuyo viernes la absolución en la muerte de Smith provocó días de protestas.
El concejal John Collins-Muhammad leyó la resolución y la presentó a la madre de Smith, Annie. “La invité aquí hoy para hacerle saber que la ciudad de St. Louis y la Junta de Concejales comparte su dolor, su frustración y su profunda insatisfacción con todo lo que ha sucedido”.
La Junta Directiva del Presidente del Concejo Lewis Reed leyó la resolución ante el cuerpo legislativo y se dirigió a Annie Smith.
El esposo de Annie explicó que ella perdió su voz después de que el consejo aprobara por unanimidad la resolución. Él lo aceptó en su nombre. La alcaldesa Lyda Krewson y la junta directiva del concejal Presidente Lewis Reed abrazaron a Annie Smith después de la ceremonia.