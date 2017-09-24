St. Louis Honors Anthony Lamar Smith with Resolution

St. Louis, MO. September 22 — The city of St. Louis passed a resolution to honor Anthony Lamar Smith Friday. His mother and her husband were there to accept. Jason Stockley, the white ex-police officer whose Friday acquittal in the death of Smith sparked days of protests.

Alderman John Collins-Muhammad introduced the resolution and presented it to Smith’s mother, Annie. “I invited her here today to let her know the city of St. Louis and the Board of Aldermen shares her pain, her frustration, and her deep dissatisfaction with the turnout of everything that has happened.”

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed read the resolution before the legislative body and addressed Annie Smith.

Annie’s husband explained that she lost her voice after the board unanimously passed the resolution. He accepted it on her behalf. Mayor Lyda Krewson and the Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed hugged Annie Smith after the ceremony.