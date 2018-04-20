St. Louis hosts this weekend the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship

It’ll be an exciting weekend for 12 universities as they compete for the coveted Women’s NCAA Gymnastics Championship at Chaifetz Arena on the SLU campus on Friday and Saturday.

The St. Louis Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman declared that the city is the ideal spot to hold such an event.

“Where St. Louis sits in the country as far as geography, makes it really easy to get here for the gymnastics fans,” said Roseman. “This is our fifth major gymnastics championship that we’ve had in the last three years, so it’s been a great run.”

Gymnast Sarah Finnegan spoke to KMOV about the excitement of coming back to the Gateway city, where she grew up. “I love coming back to St. Louis. I grew up here so it’s my second home. I always get excited because this is my childhood and this is what I know so it’s fun coming back here and seeing old friends and family.”

The St. Louis Sports Commission is looking to make an impression. They have their eye on bringing more top-level gymnastics events to the city, so they want to put together a tournament to remember.

“We are looking ahead for the next bid process in 2020,” said Roseman. “It’s really important for us to put on a great show for the NCAA and for the student-athletes, coaches, and for the reputation of St. Louis.”

The first session is scheduled for Friday at noon, and the second session will begin at 6:00 pm. The top three from each session will advance to the super six team final on Saturday.