St. Louis hosts this weekend the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship

It’ll be an exciting weekend for 12 universities as they compete for the coveted Women’s NCAA Gymnastics Championship at Chaifetz Arena on the SLU campus on Friday and Saturday.
The St. Louis Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman declared that the city is the ideal spot to hold such an event.
“Where St. Louis sits in the country as far as geography, makes it really easy to get here for the gymnastics fans,” said Roseman. “This is our fifth major gymnastics championship that we’ve had in the last three years, so it’s been a great run.”
Gymnast Sarah Finnegan spoke to KMOV about the excitement of coming back to the Gateway city, where she grew up. “I love coming back to St. Louis. I grew up here so it’s my second home. I always get excited because this is my childhood and this is what I know so it’s fun coming back here and seeing old friends and family.”
The St. Louis Sports Commission is looking to make an impression. They have their eye on bringing more top-level gymnastics events to the city, so they want to put together a tournament to remember.
“We are looking ahead for the next bid process in 2020,” said Roseman. “It’s really important for us to put on a great show for the NCAA and for the student-athletes, coaches, and for the reputation of St. Louis.”
The first session is scheduled for Friday at noon, and the second session will begin at 6:00 pm. The top three from each session will advance to the super six team final on Saturday.
St. Louis acoge este fin de semana el Campeonato de Gimnasia Femenina de la NCAA
Será un fin de semana emocionante para 12 universidades mientras compiten por el codiciado Campeonato de Gimnasia Femenina NCAA el viernes y el sábado, el cual tendrá lugar en la Arena Chaifetz del campus de la SLU.
El vicepresidente de la Comisión de Deportes de St. Louis, Chris Roseman, declaró que la ciudad es el lugar ideal para celebrar tal evento.
“La ubicación de St. Louis en el país en cuanto a geografía, hace que sea muy fácil para los fanáticos de la gimnasia el llegar aquí”, dijo Roseman. “Este es nuestro quinto gran campeonato de gimnasia en los últimos tres años, así que ha sido una gran racha”.
La gimnasta Sarah Finnegan habló con KMOV sobre la emoción de regresar a la ciudad donde creció. “Me encanta volver a San Luis. Crecí aquí, así que es mi segundo hogar. Siempre me emociono porque es mi infancia y esto es lo que conozco, así que es divertido volver aquí y ver a viejos amigos y familiares”.
La Comisión de Deportes de St. Louis está buscando causar una buena impresión. Tienen el ojo puesto en traer más eventos de gimnasia de alto nivel a la ciudad, por lo que quieren organizar un torneo para recordar.
“Estamos mirando hacia el futuro para el próximo proceso de licitación en 2020”, dijo Roseman. “Es realmente importante para nosotros montar un gran espectáculo para la NCAA y para los estudiantes-atletas, entrenadores y para la reputación de St. Louis”.
La primera sesión está programada para el viernes a mediodía, y la segunda comenzará a las 6:00 p.m. Los tres mejores equipos de cada sesión avanzarán a la final el sábado.