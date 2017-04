St. Louis hosts world’s largest robotics competition

St. Louis, MO. April 27 – The world’s largest and most prestigious robotics championship returns to St. Louis this week for the final year of a seven-year run.

About 15,000 youths in kindergarten through high school from 33 countries gathered at America’s Center and Union Station on Wednesday for the annual FIRST robotics championship.

Engineer Dean Kamen, inventor of the Segway Human Transporter, started FIRST in 1989 to get children excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics the way they are about sports like football and basketball.

Robotics has steeply gained in popularity since the founding of FIRST. More than 460,000 young people on more than 52,000 teams worldwide participated in FIRST this school year.

Students not only learn how to design, code and build robots, but how to run their own business and conduct themselves as professionals. FIRST emphasizes soft skills such as public speaking and teamwork. FIRST awards students not just for winning robot matches, but for practicing safety and doing community outreach. Students are expected to find their own sponsors, raise their own money, volunteer in the community, help other schools cultivate teams and present their work to officials in the private and public sectors.

Next year, the competition will leave St. Louis after a seven-year run for Detroit and Houston. This week is the last chance for St. Louisans to witness the competition, which is free and open to the public, in their city.