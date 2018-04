St. Louis is ranked as 29th most-polluted U.S. city

The American Lung Association has published his latest report on air quality in America and rated St. Louis as the 29th most-polluted city in the United States. The organization gave St. Louis County an “F” for its ozone grade in its State of the Air report for 2018.

The ALA analyzed ozone and short-term levels of particle pollution and then assigned increasing weights to the days when air pollution levels reached higher ranges to calculate the grades. The county also received a “C” grade for particle pollution.

The results for St. Louis City were no better as it received a “C” grade for ozone and an “F” grade for particle pollution.

The American Lung Association is “the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy,” as it is stated in its website.

This is the 19th year that the ALA has analyzed data from official air quality monitors to compile its report. According to this year’s State of the Air, the least-polluted American city is Anchorage, and the most polluted in terms of ozone is Los Angeles.