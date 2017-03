St. Louis Journalist Charged With Making Bomb Threats Against Jewish community centers

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 3. Journalist Juan Thompson, 31, is accused of making more than half a dozen bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers, Jewish schools, a Jewish museum and the Anti-Defamation League.

Thompson was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis, Missouri, this morning, though the man is not believed to be the main suspect behind this year’s rash of bomb threats. He made some of the threats in his own name and others in the name of a former girlfriend, apparently in an attempt to intimidate her, according to a federal complaint filed by the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan.

Thompson is accused of making threats over the course of Jan. 28 to Feb. 22 against the Anti-Defamation League office in New York, a Jewish history museum in New York, as well as JCCs and Jewish schools in New York, Michigan, Dallas and San Diego. No bombs were found at any of the locations.