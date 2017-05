St. Louis Lambert International Wins Industry Diversity Award

Airport Award is STL’s Second This Year Recognizing Diversity Programs

St. Louis, MO. May 1 – Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) recognized St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) as its Medium Hub Inclusion Champion. STL was one of three North American airports to win the award which was presented at the annual ACI-NA Business of Airports Conference.

“Each year, the Inclusion Champion Awards celebrate exceptional achievement in promoting and sustaining diversity throughout the airport industry,” said Kevin M. Burke, ACI-NA President and CEO. “Airports are committed to ambitious goals that serve their local communities and strengthen the businesses that support airport operations.”

St. Louis was honored as the Medium Hub Inclusion Champion for its longstanding commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion through innovative programs and practices that are incorporated into every aspect of the airport’s overall business development model. STL has been successful in reflecting the growing multi-ethnic and cultural diversity of the region. More than 40 percent of departmental leadership staff are female or minorities. Externally, the success of STL’s programs is defined by its proven ability to nurture businesses for future growth. STL has increased the number of pre-bid opportunities and informational meetings to ensure more minority and women-owned companies participate in airport contracts.

The Airport recently achieved a 27 percent participation rate (vs 17 percent goal) in 2016 for design and construction contracts, which is part of a federally recognized and monitored Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program. In another federal program, participation in the Airport Concessions diversity program (ACDBE) reached nearly 39 percent, well surpassing a 23 percent goal. The Airport’s local diversity programs are expanding too. STL currently has 55 contracts for general services ranging from janitorial and snow removal to public relations, marketing consulting, and security guard services. The Airport had a 26 percent Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) participation rate and a six percent Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) participation rate in 2016. Goals for local diversity participation are 25 percent MBE and 5 percent WBE.

St. Louis was also recognized last month as a winner of the Organizational Excellence Inclusion Award by the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLCCC). The Airport was honored for positive growth in minority business participation rates and its outreach efforts that included a new online certification process and a new website which have led to a dramatic increase in the number of companies the Airport certifies.