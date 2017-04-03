St. Louis’ largest homeless shelter closed following order from city
ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 3. The city closed the downtown New Life Evangelistic Center, following a years-long legal battle.
St. Louis revoked New Life’s building permit in 2015 after declaring the shelter was a detriment to the neighborhood. New Life is currently appealing that ruling to the St. Louis Circuit Court.
For the first time in more than 40 years, the facility could not provide several dozen people with shelter.
The city opened two temporary shelters Sunday to house the people from New Life: one for women at the city’s rec center on 12th and Park, and another for men at a Forestry Division building near the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center.
El mayor refugio para personas sin hogar de St. Louis cerró el domingo, siguiendo orden de la ciudad
ST. LOUIS, MO. ABRIL 3. La ciudad cerró el Centro Evangelístico Nuevo Centro de Vida, después de una batalla legal de años.
St. Louis revocó el permiso de New Life de 2015 después de declarar que el refugio era un perjuicio para el vecindario. New Life actualmente está apelando esa decisión al St. Louis Circuit Court.
Por primera vez en más de 40 años, la instalación no pudo proporcionar a varias decenas de personas refugio.
La ciudad abrió dos refugios temporales el domingo para albergar a la gente proveniente de New Life: una para mujeres en el centro de recreación de la ciudad en el 12 y Park y otra para hombres en un edificio de la División Forestal cerca del Centro de Oportunidades de Vivienda de Biddle.