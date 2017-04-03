St. Louis’ largest homeless shelter closed following order from city

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 3. The city closed the downtown New Life Evangelistic Center, following a years-long legal battle.

St. Louis revoked New Life’s building permit in 2015 after declaring the shelter was a detriment to the neighborhood. New Life is currently appealing that ruling to the St. Louis Circuit Court.

For the first time in more than 40 years, the facility could not provide several dozen people with shelter.

The city opened two temporary shelters Sunday to house the people from New Life: one for women at the city’s rec center on 12th and Park, and another for men at a Forestry Division building near the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center.