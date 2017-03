St. Louis man, 97, accuses Bank of America of pilfering his retirement savings

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 21. A 97-year-old St. Louis man is accusing Bank of America of cheating him out of more than $77,000 of his retirement money.

Karlo Tanko, an Hungarian immigrant who ran a jewelry repair shop downtown for decades, opened savings accounts at a branch of Boatmen’s Bank. In 1996, when Bank of American acquired that historic St. Louis-based bank, it acquired Tanko’s accounts, too.

Tanko said his former branch at 6639 South Kingshighway liquidated one of his savings accounts without his consent by forging his signature on a withdrawal slip. In 2012, Tanko transferred five CD accounts from Bank of America to U.S. Bank, according to the lawsuit and his lawyer, Albert Watkins. He realized he never received statements from one of accounts that held $77,477.51. When inquired about it, U.S. Bank said the money it was never transferred. Tanko went back to Bank of America and was told the account didn’t exist.

His lawyer was shocked when an expert he hired alleged not only that Tanko’s signature was forged, but that the person who forged it might be the very same Bank of America employee who filled out the rest of the form.

Tanko’s suit seeks to recover the $77,477.51 from his savings account, interest on that account, attorney’s fees and punitive damages.