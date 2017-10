St. Louis Man Charged With Molesting Six Young Girls, Including 6-Year-Old

St. Louis, MO. October 27 – Charges were filed against a 61-year-old man for four counts of Child Molestation after police say he molested six girls.

On Oct. 26, prosecutors charged George Medley Sr. with Child Molestation in the First Degree. Court documents state six girls reported that Medley sexual molested them while they lived in his home.

Two victims reported abuse in 2009. Four additional victims reported abuse in 2017. According to police, the victims were between six to 12 years of age at the time of the abuse.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes against Persons is handling the investigation.